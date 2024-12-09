They Used Me For Clout, Dumped Me – Olajumoke

Share

The former bread seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna, who went viral in 2019 after being discovered during a photoshoot by TY Bello, has opened up about her struggles and alleged exploitation by celebrities.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, Olajumoke revealed that many of the opportunities she was involved in were unpaid despite public claims suggesting otherwise.

She also recounted her experience with Nigerian singer, Harrysong, alleging she was not paid for her appearance in his music video for Chacha.

She said; “I went to Harrysong’s house in Lekki, and danced with him in his video. He claimed he paid me N400K according to a written statement, but it is false; I did it for free. He didn’t pay me anything,”

Olajumoke also shared other instances where she felt used, mentioning she received as little as N200K for work that involved international travel.

She added; “They used me for work and didn’t pay me. One paid me N200K after taking me to South Africa for work,”

