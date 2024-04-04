They Thought We Would Fail, Wike Blasts Critics

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has frowned at what he described as undue criticisms of the development efforts of his administration road construction in Abuja.

Wike who spoke on Wednesday against the backdrop especially in the areas of road construction seemingly to the detriment of other sectors and the supposed absence of streetlights in some areas said such persons behind such criticisms as sadists.

He said the FCT Administration has been consistent in its efforts to repair the streetlights that were vandalized, adding that streetlights are also being introduced to the ongoing road projects in the FCT.

“People should be able to commend the government when there are improvements. I didn’t say that we are going to concentrate only on roads. We are saying we are going to dwell on the health sector and the education sector, even in agriculture.

“In terms of education, in the last few weeks, we have flagged off the renovation of about 19 schools and I did say that we are going to take up 21 schools again under the 2024 budget.

“These people know. It’s just that sometimes, they find it difficult to accept the reality on the ground that yes things have changed… They are not happy because what they expect is not what they see.

“They thought that we would have failed, but unfortunately, we are not failing. We are getting stronger and stronger every day. So, don’t bother about sadists. There is nothing you can do about them,” he said.