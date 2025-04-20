Share

Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Peller has shared his experience at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding ceremony held on Thursday, April 17 and Saturday, April 19.

Speaking on the carnival-like wedding event, Peller revealed how they sold two yards of Aso-ebi for almost N300K to his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the couple, Peller and Jarvis, turned up for the celebrity wedding between Jux and Priscilla.

However, during a live chat with his streaming colleague Sandra, he revealed that they were meant to buy the Aso-ebi material, but he had almost forgotten.

Peller explained that when he reached out to get the Aso-ebi for Jarvis, it was almost too late and Jarvis got two yards for almost N300K.

He stated that she had to join other materials to make the dress Jarvis wore to the wedding.

Reactions trailing this posts;

ayomi___x said: “Nobody! Absolutely nobody! Came out to say the price they bought asoebi for!!!

I honestly feel ashamed for people who made this boy a celebrity! The only thing he knows how to do is talk!!! He will soon come out to say the style he gives his babe. Ewwwww”

big_sosho1 wrote: “Javis deserves a more matured guy who can protect her…”

gazkitchen_ remarked: “It’s always pele and this lady interviewing each other”

juz_blesyn said: “This guy and Jasper from Henry Danger,who cast matter pass?”

goddyrock_ wrote: “Sense and peller are not related ”

@Oppa_Wooseok said: “No wonder Blessing CEO buy half yard. She don spend all her money for IVD.”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/asakygrn/status/1913579535011909804?s=46

