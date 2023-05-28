They Manhandled Me Due To My Love For C’River – Ayade’s Aide

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, Mr Oscar Ofuka has lamented that in the course of working for the state, he suffered immensely from Police brutality.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar on Sunday after submitting his handover note, Ofuka said he was accused of generating money from Cocoa in the Etung Local government Area without the landlord community being aware and as a result, Police were called in, and his travails began.

“The propaganda sponsored against me in several quarters by the Etung people that I collected royalties meant for Cocoa landlord communities and squandered is now known to be false.

“I am one of the happiest men in Cross River State for the truth to have come out.

“I was maligned, chastised, arrested, manhandled like a common criminal and whisked to Alagbon close in Lagos state and locked up in an underground cell by a retired AIG from my local government area, .claiming that I had diverted the royalty money.

” Today the communities in Etung have gotten their royalty money. All were lies, they framed me up properly because I was hardworking,” Ofuka explained.

According to him, his service for the state helped increase the internally generated revenue as cocoa contributed more than N60 million after painstakingly ensuring verification and image capturing exercises to ascertain genuine allottee.