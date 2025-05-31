Share

In 1995, the late United States music icon, Michael Jackson, released a single titled: ‘They Don’t Care About Us.’ It was from his ninth album: HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (1995).

It is a protest song and remains one of the most controversial lyrics Jackson ever composed.

Part of the lyrics in the single reads: “Tell me what has become of my rights. Am I invisible ’cause you ignore me?”

But then what has a 30-year-old song – which by the way became a top-10 hit in Europe and peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US – got to do with events in contemporary Nigeria?

It is relevant because 26 years after the return to democracy millions of Nigerians are still being taken for a ride by the very people who are expected to make their lives better – the politicians!

Only a couple of weeks ago, the gulf between them (politicians) and us (the people) was further exposed when despite the many problems people are going through, what concerned a member of the upper chamber was what he saw from above whenever he was flying into the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The senator representing Ebonyi North, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, who also happens to be the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, was not moved by the plight of his people back home, but rather by the sight of poor people living within the vicinity of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja!

This is what he stood up to tell his fellow distinguished members in the hallowed chamber: “If you are descending into the airport, the type of infrastructure within the environs does not represent a good image of Nigeria, and I think that the FCT minister should capture that in his next budget to either relocate the habitats or renew the area, because the buildings in the community are the mirror of the country. As you descend into the Abuja airport, if you consider the view, you will agree with me that it is an eyesore and doesn’t give a good image of the nation. I urge all my colleagues to support this important bill that will transform the country.”

Please, how will such a bill impact positively on his constituents living hundreds of kilometres away – most of the youths hawking on the streets of Lagos and other major towns – striving to survive as farmers or petty traders. They can only dream of leaving their subsistent existence to fly to the nation’s capital.

But Senator Nwaebonyi, a first term member of the red chamber, who turns 43 on October 27, is certainly not alone in thinking this way.

Just some 24 odd months ago, despite the hue and cry from Nigerians, both the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly went ahead to approve Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) for themselves.

It cost taxpayers roughly N57.6 billion to provide the luxury vehicles for just 469 Nigerians, comprising 109 members in the Senate and 360 members in the House of Representatives.

Incidentally, even the opposition members in the National Assembly – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Democratic Party (ADP) – willingly accepted the SUVs without objection or pleading the case of the millions who voted for them and who are looking up to their NASS representatives to fight for them.

However, such is not just limited to the legislator alone, also in late 2023, the State House allocated N5.5 billion for the purchase of vehicles with N1.5 billion going to the Office of First Lady and the balance for operational vehicles.

Late last year, a new presidential jet, an Airbus A330, costing $100 million, was purchased to replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ), bought during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Presidency has also jettisoned the bullet proof Mercedes-Maybach S650 bought by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and instead opted for an American-made armoured Cadillac Escalade ultra-luxury SUV.

All this is taking place on the backdrop of rising inflation, and many states and companies unable to pay the N70, 000 minimum wage approved by the government last year.

Already, there are rumblings in the tertiary institutions; with Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatening to embark on a nationwide industrial action should the Federal Government fail to honour the 2009 agreement.

Chris Piwuna, the newly-elected President of ASUU, issued the warning recently during a news conference in Abuja.

emphasised the need for the Federal Government to fulfill the union and also fix the deteriorating conditions in Nigerian universities.

Buttressing his points, Piwuna said that there are nine critical issues which remain unresolved, including the stalled renegotiation process since 2017.

Besides, he cited the withheld salaries from the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements linked to the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Imagine, for 16 years, the government has failed to reach a final agreement with ASUU and yet the NASS members, which should have helped intercede in the logjam, are more concerned with their own welfare.

This, ostensibly, is because their children do not school in Nigeria or attend public universities.

But then this indifference to the plight of the common man did not start with the 10th Assembly.

We can still vividly recall the face-off between the executive and legislature when the Fourth Republic kicked off in 1999, when the law makers flatly rejected attempts by the executive to fix their salaries and allowances – with issues like wardrobe and newspaper allowances, among others, being regular headline news then.

At the end of the day, the NASS members arm-twisted the executive into having their way which saw the members allocating huge salaries and allowances, including vehicles and other perks to themselves!

Till date, no official announcement has come from the NASS informing the nation what exactly the members are taking home every month.

Of course, they don’t need to know since the only time voters become important to our politicians is during elections!

During the ritual, which happens every four years, politicians pretend to appreciate the importance of their constituents and would promise everything in his/her power to woo them over.

Unfortunately, while the politician knows this, it appears that the people don’t. This is why they fail to use their voting power to get their own pound of flesh against their elected officials who failed to deliver on their promises. As a result, the electorate has not been able to make them pay for not caring about us.

Share