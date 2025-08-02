They Came To Us Rejected, Hopeless But Today They’re Lawyers, Doctors, Engineers –Edo IDP Boss

It is no longer news that the Internally Displaced Persons IDP (Home for the Needy) located in Uhogua Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State has become a reservoir of knowledge based on their achievements in recent time. The Home for the Needy accommodates over 7,000 displaced persons particularly victims of the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, general coordinator of the camp Pastor Solomon Folorunsho spoke on the journey of the IDPs from grass to grace.

Recently five students groomed from the Internally Displaced Persons home under your watch were called to the bar; how do you feel witnessung such a great feat?

In fact I’m short of words. To God be the glory. Surely the hand of God is in this place. The story of these children is not to be told in a haste. We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly. But thank God Almighty for where we are today.

Whatever achievements you see here is basically by His grace.

Every child you see in this centre has one story or the other to tell. We started from a room, gathering and caring for the needy, buy today we praise God for where we are currently.

The Home for the Needy has become citadel of knowledge, what is your aim?

Education is light, education is knowledge, education is freedom and education is total emancipation of the people. So right here we decided to shift our attention to education because we believed in the future of these children.

Though it wasn’t easy, we were determined and today we are celebrating ourselves over the successes of these children in their various disciplines.

Five of your children groomed from this centre were called to the bar recently as lawyers; how would you describe the journey from zero to hero of these students despite the difficulties in financing their education?

It is a long story. 100% of the people you see in this camp, came without hope for tomorrow after their experiences in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents. A majority had their parents murdered, some went through psychological trauma by we thank God for His Grace over us. It took us time to resucitate them back to life. Today the story is different, we thank God.

As I speak to you now, we have produced a total of 134 graduates from Edo IDP in different disciplines. Out of the figure, two had first class, 127 came out with second class upper, five made second class lower. 434 are currently in different Nigerian universities across the country; one doing his PhD at the Ilinois University, Chicago, USA.

In this centre we are totally committed to building leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria. Even though government from various levels have neglected and abandoned us, we thank those individuals, groups, organisations; Christian groups and churches that have continuously come to our rescue.

You have also produced five medical doctors and nurses who are currently serving in various hospitals across the land. What is your advice to them?

They should be focused and not forget their past. The upcoming ones are looking up to them because there are challenges ahead. Every child in this camp is aiming for the best.

I want use this opportunity to appeal to the federal government to come to our aid. Edo IDP is a place to be. When I remember where we started and where we are now I shed tears. Whoever imagined these once rejected persons who escaped death by narrowly can be lawyers, engineers, doctors scientist among others. Glory be to God.

I want to use this medium to thank our father former governor of Edo State Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his magnanimity; his support for this home has been massive.

I also want to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, individuals cooperate bodies and churches which extend their hands of fellowship to us. The children need food items and other social welfare packages to keep their body and soul going.