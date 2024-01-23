There’s window to rectify Court of Appeal ruling sacking Plateau lawmakers –Owonikoko

T he President of the Court of Appeal despite what some people described as miscarriage of justice and the position of the Supreme Court on the Plateau State Assembly cases has defended the judgements of the court. What can you say on that?

I will say that I’m not aware that the President of the Court of Appeal has waded in on the judgement. If at all, she did, it won’t be as a judicial pronouncement. Probably, it was a remark at an event, which should not be taken as a judgement of the court. I recall that one of the panel members who went to Adamawa for a function seemed to be justifying the reason for their judgement. Even at that, I think it is a bit off-mark for the judge, knowing that the matter is still fresh for him to be making comments about it. But that having been said, what I see people worry about is that a single panel heard all the appeals and that did not allow for diversity of views. Even when they sit at three or five, they still have conferences where other members of the Court of Appeal bring in their views, so they can have common thoughts about how some of these civil issues can be decided. It is not clear to me if that issue presented itself in the case of Plateau State. In each of the states, you have different panels for governorship, different panels for senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly, so that they can spread the workload. I wouldn’t know, probably, that might have been the reason for the idea of uniformity decision and the reason why it was the same panel. It has now been shown that it is a wrong approach.

Another point we make is that in this kind of matter, the Court of Appeal is the final court and after the final court has given a decision, anybody can speak and that is why I can speak today about all these judgements. It is not out of place for a judgement that has been determined with finality for a judge to comment on it, for the academics to comment about it, and for the public also to criticize it. I am sure that is the impetus for people making comments about it, knowing that it must have reached the final bus stop. From what we are seeing now and given the stand on the action of the Supreme Court, I think there is a window for something to be done judiciary-wise without sacrificing constitutionalism. Beyond that, however, it is not every case that requires a judicial solution. This is a case of miscarriage. If there is a mishap, the entire polity should sit down, and those who are interested in the country to say, look, are there other ways we can address this issue. For example, if this has happened in a country where people have integrity, all members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly that benefitted from that judgement, because of what the Supreme Court has said, should on their own, offer to resign and they will all go for a bye election. This is what I would have expected to happen with people who have integrity. But when we cannot agree on whether the right approach was taken, you cannot blame them. In case some of them are thinking in that direction, it will be the an honourable thing to do, so that everybody will have a second chance, and the injustice done, one way or the other will be mitigated.

Which other option is available?

The other option is that the judges who have breached the right of the litigants in this case, even if they are on course to go to the Supreme Court, the president of Nigeria has the power of veto their release even though they have been cleared. Remember that for over a year, the judges who have been cleared to go to Supreme Court, President Muhammadu Buhari did not do the swearing-in until after some time. So, if there is any person with serious concern about his fitness to go to the Supreme Court, in the interest of the entire country, the president can, without necessarily rejecting, withhold his invitation for swearing-in.

Can you speak to the wider conversation about the appointment of the judges and whether some senior lawyers can be accepted as judges, and would you say the same applies to Justice Moore Adumein, who wrote the lead judgement in the Kano State governorship petition appeal?

There is a disclaimer here; I happened to be one of the lead counsels to Governor Abba Yusuf in that matter and I don’t think it is fair for me to personalize the issue in respect of the person that you mentioned. It’s not a judgement by one judge. Three judges heard the matter. If something went wrong, that does not necessarily mean that they did something fraudulently. It may just be their view of how the matter should be decided. After all, at the tribunal as well, it was the originator of the whole crisis. They claimed that they discovered 165,000 ballot papers that were not stamped and used that one to do a new arithmetic and returned another person; somebody who was not even a party to the petition. The person had even congratulated Abba Yusuf, saying that he was not interested in any litigation. So, I don’t think it is fair for me, but if for any reason some people have information and they think that they are weighty enough to prevent anybody from going to the Supreme Court, this is the time for them to act. It’s not to the National Assembly any more, it is to the president. Remember that before the elections, I made the point that it was important because of the power that the president would wield to appoint at least 10 judges of the Supreme Court on assumption of office. I was shocked that the Labour Party and others at the National Assembly didn’t take the justices through any rigorous screening as opposition parties. They were cleared in less than 24 hours, which is scandalous.

I remember that before President Donald Trump left office, he pocketed many appointees to the bench against those he didn’t feel comfortable with because that is one of the prerogatives of the president. When for the first time in our history we have a president who had the opportunity to appoint 10 judges at the same time, would rush the process and not get the best value from the exercise. I think that what has happened is an eyeopener for us to revisit how we take the issue of screening seriously, especially at the apex level where they have the power of life and death over all of us. It’s an opportunity to tinker with that process just like the president has been reacting to other concerns of Nigerians, such as corruption in the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, issues of palliatives, subsidies and others. I think with sufficient noise made and good cases made, the president should respond one way or the other to this. I will give you one example of how things like this are done when statesmanship prevails. There was a judge at the Court of Appeal who was going to the Supreme Court but at the point of his being recommended, there was a petition that he was involved in. That petition prevented his elevation that year and somebody else from his zone was elevated to the Court of Appeal. By the time the case was cleared, they corrected that error by ensuring that he went to the Supreme Court before the other person. It was his case that was used to say that if anybody is due for recommendation, objections and all that is not against him must come early enough for him to be able to respond. Our system is sufficiently robust to address some of these things so that we don’t unduly complicate matters. In support of the view that I expressed, there was a case that we used to test this matter in the course of this process.