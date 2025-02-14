There’s Steady Decline In Food Prices Nationwide–FG

Share

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Abubakar Kyari, has affirmed that Nigeria’s food markets are experiencing a remarkable development as staple food items are becoming more affordable for citizens.

Kyari made this development known through his X handle, where he noted that this achievement was a direct result of government’s strategic efforts to combat rising food prices.

“Fellow Nigerians, something remarkable is happening in our food markets. Over the past months, we’ve taken strategic steps to combat rising food prices, and the results are clear— staple food prices are dropping significantly,” Kyari announced.

The minister attributed this success to the decisive government action and unwavering policy implementation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This is not by chance, but a result of our commitment to ensuring fair pricing, enhanced food distribution, and increased agricultural productivity,” Kyari emphasised.

While acknowledging that this is just the beginning, the minister reassured Nigerians that the government remains dedicated to its goal of ensuring no citizen goes to bed hungry.

He said: “As the country continues to work towards achieving this vision, the recent drop in food prices is a welcome re lief for many Nigerians.”

Recall that, already, Nigeria is facing one of the most challenging times in its agricultural sector, being triggered by food insecurity.

This may not be unconnected with the mitigating factors affecting the country in general. Tackling the country’s food insecurity is one of the main focus of this current administration in 2025, as Nigeria plans to aggregate its food production.

The volatility in security risk has been the mainstay for food starvation, high cost in food prices and other challenges in the country.

Stability in security would go along way to leapfrog the country’s agric sector in terms of food production and food availability.

For instance, President Tinubu talked about the security challenges and its multifaceted effects on food security. He said: “On the security front, I am happy to announce to you, my compatriots, that our administration is winning the war on terror and banditry.

“Our target is to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism. “Within one year, our government has eliminated Boko Haram and bandit commanders faster than ever.

“As of the last count, over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated by our gallant troops in the North East, North West, and some other parts of the country.

“We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home. “It is an unfinished business, which our security agencies are committed to ending as quickly as possible.

“As soon as we can restore peace to many communities in the troubled parts of the North, our farmers can return to their farms. “We expect to see a leap in food production and a downward spiral in food costs.”

The average cost of basic food items in Nigeria has reached an unprecedented level of price surge in the market, exacerbating the already challenging economic conditions.

Share

Please follow and like us: