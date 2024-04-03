There’s Somebody In Power Dating Bobrisky – Verydarkman

Famous social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman has debunked the rumours that Tonto Dikeh was the reason behind his detention.

Taking to his Instagram page in a shared video, the media personality debunked the widespread report that Tonto Dikeh was the one who called for his detention as he opened up on why the police might still arrest him again.

He, however, emphasized that regardless of the connection Tonto Dikeh has, she can never detain him in any way.

Speaking further, he also stated that Bobrisky was neither the one behind his detention.

According to him, the candid reason for his detention was because of the video he made alleging that a powerful man was dating Bobrisky.

He acknowledged that he might still be arrested, but he suspected that someone in power was definitely dating Bobrisky.

Verydarkman maintained that Bobrisky has broken all the rules that have been rectified by the government and is still walking free.

Watch him speak below;