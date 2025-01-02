There’s Only One Rivers House Of Assembly – Fubara

Share

Signs Into Law N1.188trn Rivers 2025 Budget

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has insisted that there is only one State House of Assembly existing in the State, saying there is a need to put it on record that there is no splinter or divided Assembly.

Fubara who made this clarification shortly after giving assent to the Rivers State Appropriation Law No.1 of 2025, at Government House in Port Harcourt, said that the focus of his administration is to defend the interest of Rivers State and the integrity of governance.

He also assured that with the 2025 budget now signed, every projection made in it will be addressed to deliver hope and good life to all residents in the State.

The 2025 Budget was presented to Fubara for assent, by Leader of the House, Hon Sokari Goodboy Sokari, who remarked that the total projected estimate of N1,188,962,739,932.36 for the 2025 fiscal year indicated a huge leap from the previous year’s figure, indicating progress and assuring multiplication of comfort that good leadership can provide.

Fubara said, “I want to say this, maybe, for some persons somewhere who are still mixing up issues. We have only one Rivers State House of Assembly, and that Assembly is headed by Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo”.

He described those who abdicated their mandate in the House as a group of friends who had embarked on the Sinbad journey, and halfway into the journey, they decided to return, saying, “It is too late. We are not going back. As far as I am concerned, we have moved on.”

He said, “We will make sure that we kick-start, so that the record of performance that was accorded by this administration in the year 2024 will be higher in this year, 2025.

“Let me first thank the Rivers State House of Assembly for doing a very diligent job, and also realizing the task that we have ahead of us, which is to continue to work for Rivers people. So, I want to thank you for working very hard and ensuring that we hit the ground running in this New Year.”

Fubara also commended members of the State Executive Council, which he described as the management team, especially the Deputy Governor, for their support and cooperation, and particularly thanked the Commissioners for Finance, and Budget, as well as the Acting Chairman of Rivers State Internal Revenue Board, for the wonderful job they did last year.

He noted, “We expect you to do more because we have a bigger task ahead of us. We have made some promises to our people. Education, Health and Agriculture; we must make sure we make a good impact just like we have done in the areas of road and other aspects of the economy.

“We made a promise to you (Rivers people) that we will continue to protect, defend and promote the interest of our dear State.”

Earlier, the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, had asserted that Rivers people witnessed unprecedented growth in the State made possible by the administration of Governor Fubara in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education, social welfare, security and other sectors.

Oko-Jumbo pointed to how Governor Fubara has become the beacon of hope for the common man on the streets, because, according to him, they are happy with the positive impact his leadership style has afforded them.

The Speaker explained that Fubara has paid Rivers civil servants and pensioners a N100,000.00 Christmas Bonus, for the second time; and approved and paid N85,000.00 minimum wage (salary) to civil servants, which has stood him out as a leader that prioritises the well-being of the people.

He said, “Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of strategic planning and partnership. We have no doubt that you will carry out the task of developing and delivering the dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of Rivers State.

“So, Your Excellency, on behalf of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, we want to say thank you for being the People’s Governor and thank you for the strategic partnership with the Legislature. Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of exponential growth in Rivers State.”

