There’s Only One PDP, Wike Denies Split

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its national convention scheduled for March 29th and 30th, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports of a split in the party, insisting it remains united.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja after inspecting several ongoing and completed infrastructure projects across the nation’s capital, Wike maintained that disagreements among members do not amount to factionalisation.

During the inspection tour, Wike reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to ensuring the quality and timely delivery of projects.

“We have only one PDP, no faction,” he said.

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He disclosed that a bridge project near the Fire Service in Abuja is nearing completion, with contractors projecting delivery within five months.

The minister also confirmed that the N5 road project, handled by Julius Berger, has been completed and will be inaugurated as part of activities marking President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

At the Nigerian Law School, Wike expressed satisfaction with the completion of 10 staff bungalows, describing them as fully furnished and ready for use.

He also assessed ongoing hostel projects, commending progress on the female hostel while raising concerns about delays in the male hostel.

I am quite impressed with the female hostel, but I am not impressed with the level of work on the male hostel. They were awarded at the same time,” he said, noting that contractors have pledged completion by October or November.” he said.

Describing the intervention as unprecedented, Wike said the government’s effort marks a significant milestone for the institution.