There’s Nothing Special About Being Second Wife, Rita Edochie Blows Out

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, known for her nononsense personality and firm moral compass, has once again set the internet ablaze with another sermon.

According to her, second wives don’t get too comfortable, you are not innocent, not special, not even close to being celebrated. For months, Rita Edochie has been one of the loudest voices rallying behind May Yul Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, who famously shocked Nigerians when he introduced his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

What followed was a national meltdown: memes, think-pieces, curses from angry aunties, and endless debates about polygamy in the modern age. May, ever graceful in her silence, became the poster woman for dignity under fire. Judy, on the other hand, has endured relentless backlash online, her name practically synonymous with “homebreaker” in certain corners of social media.

Rita, Yul’s aunt-in-law, has never been shy about picking a side. And spoiler alert: it’s May’s. In her latest post, Rita sharpened her words like knives and didn’t miss. In all caps (because, why whisper when you can shout?), she delivered this scorching verdict: “If you’re a second wife, you are nothing but a w!tch. You are not innocent, you are not special, you are just greedy.

You have chosen to feed on another woman’s tears, to build your happiness on someone else’s pain…” She went on, line after line, declaring second wives “usurpers,” “thieves,” and “pretenders,” warning that the pain they caused would surely revisit them. In Rita’s gospel, there is no glory in second-wifehood, only shame, curses, and an eternal reminder that “you could never be first.”

Rita’s unwavering defence of May isn’t merely about family loyalty; it’s about what she believes marriage should represent. To her, May embodies the “first wife dignity” that should never be dis- placed, and Judy represents a societal erosion she refuses to normalise.