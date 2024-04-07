There’s No Room For Divorce In Marriage – Cleric

A cleric, Adeniyi Majekodunmi has revealed that there is no room for divorce in marriage, stressing that God is against the act.

Speaking as a co-guest speaker at a youth conference held at Jesus Is The Answer Ministry, JAPEM, in Osogbo on Sunday, Majekodunmi emphasized that the fact that some men of God practised this act doesn’t validate it.

The cleric who was speaking on the necessity of involving God in the selection of a martial parental, noted that those who failed to do so instead of divorcing the partner must go back and pray to God to seek his intervention.

He also held that men are the head of the house and to this fact, they must lead by example and not just provide but also support their family.

His words, “The man is a leader and must always be ahead in prayer, wisdom, fasting, among others if he’s seen ahead it’ll be difficult for the woman to totally submit to the husband.”

However, another guest speaker, Adeyinka Majekodunmi, speaking on the female aspect, enjoined women to be submissive to their husbands.

She also stressed the new to move closer to God by putting absolute trust in Him before making any choice.

Majekodunmi said, “The same way you take care of yourself outer beauty, invest that same energy in taking care of your inner beauty that makes you so close to God.

However, the Pentecostal Fellow of Nigeria, Oluode/ Ile Idande area, lauded the organisers of the conference, noting that the topic addressed “marriage” is a very important one as it addressed many issues faced by many couples.

Meanwhile, a participant, Olaoluwa Adeboyo, held that the program has actually addressed the issue of communication in marriage which is very key.

He said, “One of the things have learnt from this program is that communication is very important and it’s one of the things that affect marriage, and my advice for youth that is aspiring to get married is to put God first and take communication very important”

Additionally, another participant, Olakemi Aiyepokiki, appealed to aspiring youths to put God first before going into marriage and that parents need to support them in the pursuit, urging females should be submissive to their husbands.