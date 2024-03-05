There’s No Rich Man On Earth That’s A Salary Earner – Dr Olumide

A financial expert, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, has revealed that in the history of the world, no man has gotten rich from only earning a salary.

Dr Olumide made this known while featuring in a recent episode of the Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by Nedu, after observing the lifestyle and pattern of many rich people.

The businessman opined that most people with 9-5 jobs would hardly ever get to a level of financial freedom because of the nature of their jobs.

READ ALSO:

He claims that most rich men do not depend on only one source of income but have multiple investments.

One of those investments he mentioned includes Real Estate which he believes they use to preserve their wealth.

According to him, after observing the patterns, he applied them to his life and in three years, his story changed.

Dr Olumide, who currently owns a church further revealed that he used to be a full-time pastor but had to reevaluate after his neighbours kept treating him like an errand boy as he was home all day and without a job.

Even though he still pastors now, he admits he had to get his life in order first as he advises other pastors who intend to do full-time ministry to also get a job so they don’t have to live from hand to mouth despite getting called by God.

Watch the video below;