There’s No Need To Change Aiyedatiwa – Support Group

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aiyedatiwa Partners (AP) has declared that there is no need to change Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The support group made this declaration during a special meeting held at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Office of the Governor, Akure.

The meeting was attended by members of the group from across the 18 Local Government Areas and 203 political wards in the state were in attendance.

The Director-General of the group, Hon. Ola Oguntimehin, stated that Aiyedatiwa Partners has a solid structure, vowing to mobilize support from unit to ward and local government levels to ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa not only secures the party’s ticket at the primary election but also achieves a landslide victory in the general election.

The Deputy Director-General of the group, Honourable Akinwumi Sowore disclosed that the group was not competing with any other support groups working for the victory of the governor.

Sowore urged the members to embrace and participate in the activities of other support groups provided they are in support of the Governor. He emphasized that the primary focus should be on winning both the primary and general elections for the governor.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, who represented the Governor, thanked the leadership and members of the group.

He encouraged them to give their all to the project, insisting that Governor Aiyedatiwa was the best choice for the governorship seat of Ondo at this particular time.

Adelami highlighted the governor’s sterling qualities of level-headedness, maturity, experience, and exceptional brilliance, which set him apart from numerous aspirants.

Prominent politicians in attendance included the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Secretary of the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi; Director-General of Aiyedatiwa Partners, Oguntimehin; Sowore; Commissioner for Land and Housing, Razaq Obe; Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources; Commissioner-nominee, Honourable Adewale Akinlosotu; Special Adviser on Education, Olawumi Ilawole; Special Adviser on Special Duty and Strategy, Gani Mohammed; Prof. Odimayo Simidele, Allen Sowore and leaders of the party.