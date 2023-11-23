There’s No Alternative To Dialogue –Amaechi

Ikechukwu Amaechi is the Managing Director/Editor- in-Chief of TheNiche, an online newspaper. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recent annual lecture of the paper, challenges of the media industry in Nigeria and what the government should do to assist the industry, among other issues

TheNiche Annual Lecture has come to stay; would you say that it has achieved its objective?

It is work in progress. To say that it has achieved the goal that we set out to achieve right now means that it has to come to an end. So, we have not. This is a work in progress. TheNiche as an organisation started in 2014, and of course, we started as a print newspaper doing hardcopy that was 80 pages, but down the road, we went online. And in 2018, we floated a foundation called TheNiche Foundation for Development Journalism. The idea is to have a vehicle through which we could carry what we thought would be a very good corporate social responsibility.

We wanted to give back to society and we asked ourselves how we could do this. Apart from the job we do every day, we asked how we could do something outside news reportage every day. And we came up with the idea of having public lectures. The idea is that every year, we will look at one dominant issue for that year, bring people together, bring a guest speaker, bring a chairman and then bring discus- sants, who will discuss the issue. And in doing that, we also look at the young people. So, every year, we bring students from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) to come and also learn what we are doing.

We also go to the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos. That of the 2018, if you remember, was at the eve of the 2019 general election and there was so much noise in the media and nobody was getting a sense of direction as to where that election would go to. So, our topic for that year was centred on the noise as it where in the media and we brought in Prof. Kingsley Moghalu. Many people don’t know that Moghalu had a journalism background. In fact, he worked with the Newswatch Magazine before going on to do other things in life.

Moghalu delivered the lecture and we also brought another erudite professor, Remi Sonaiya, who was then a columnist with TheNiche to chair the occasion. We held it at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs. After the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the incumbent president won and we said the election has been won and lost, what do we do next?

We said that the issue that is facing everybody was the economy, so the 2019 lecture was focused on the economy and we went in search of somebody, who we thought could speak to the issue and that was Prof. Anya O. Anya. So, Prof. Anya delivered the lecture in 2019 and the focus was on the economy. Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Great Britain, Dr Christopher Kolade was the chairman of the occasion. In fact, Dr Kolade advised us that for the next edition, we should try a youth-related issue, which would have been wonderful because if you remember 2020 was the #End- SARS protest and Dr. Kolade was prophetic.

Unfortunately, COVID came and we didn’t want to risk anybody’s life, so we obeyed all the protocols to the letter. So, we didn’t hold the lecture in 2020 and in 2021. So, with COVID over, in 2022 we came back. Again, 2022 happened to be the eve of another election. An election that was also very consequential in our own consideration. So, we wanted to look at the 2023 elections and the future of Nigeria’s democracy. Again, we asked who best could do this, we went for the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, who was then the Minister of Works and Housing and we held that at the Museum Centre.

And to also complement Fashola, we brought in Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, who was then 96 years old, all the way from Kano State to chair the occasion. Now in 2023, the election has been conducted, the most divisive election we have ever had in this country. Our focus is that at every time Nigeria takes one step forward, it would another 10 steps backwards. Unless anyone wants to deceive himself or herself, Nigeria under President Goodluck Jonathan was better than Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari and four or five months that Tinubu has been there has been worse than Nigeria under Buhari.

Why do we strive and slide at every point in time? That became the focus of this year’s lecture. Why do we strive and slide, is it the issue of nationalism, the issue of leadership, the national question or what they call the national conditions? That became the focus of this year’s lecture, and we said who will do this. We went for Rotimi Amaechi, who has been there since 1999. He is a two-time speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-time governor of Rivers State, two-time Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, two-time min- ister and he also ran for the presidency.

So, he knows what the issues are since 1999. But again, to complement him, we also went to look for a chairman, 93-year- old Dr Uma Eleazu. That is what the lecture is all about and to answer the question of whether we have achieved our goal, I would say we are there. So far so good, the response we are getting is quite positive and people think we have done well but we are always going to improve on what we have done. We will ensure that each year will be better than the previous year.

Apart from TheNiche, many other media houses are organising lectures, do you think that all these talks are actually yielding results?

Well, whether it is yielding results or not, we cannot stop talking. What is the alternative to dialogue and sitting down to talk is for everybody to carry arms and we cannot afford to carry arms. It may seem that we are talking to the deaf and dumb and that our leaders simply don’t care. Look at the 2023 general election and the impunity that followed it and look at what the judiciary has just done, but we can’t give up.

There is the tendency to say, why talk? At our recent lecture, Rotimi Amaechi said that Nigerians don’t want to take their destiny into their own hands, they don’t want to react and say enough is enough, and therefore, he is tired of talking. But we can’t be tired of talking. We will continue to talk and we will talk more. It will reach a level where Nigerians will one day say enough is enough.

So, the talking will continue because there is a feeling of becoming despondent and saying who listens and actually, the people in Abuja see those of us who are talking as noise makers. But it gets to a level where they can’t afford that luxury again and we are getting to that stage.

You have been in the media for a long time, do you think that the environment is conducive for media to operate in Nigeria?

It is not and there are so many headways that are standing there as obstacles. From every angle, economic viability is an issue in the sense that I can hardly count on one or two newspapers if there are any that do not owe salaries. We import all the things that go into production; from newsprint to ink and in a situation where the naira is on a free fall, it is going to impact everything.

It may surprise you to know the print run of most newspaper but here is a country where years back, Sunday Times and even Weekend Concord were doing almost one million sales every weekend. Now, if you put all the newspapers in Nigeria together, you will be scandalised to find out what the print run is and advertising revenue is shrinking because it is only when the economy is robust that people advertise. Now people are waiting on Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to give them 100 pages of an advert. It is not sustainable.

So, the economic downturn is affecting everybody and the media is not left out. Then the quality of people who are also joining the profession, I must say, is not as good as it used to be. The media does not operate in isolation as it where and it is not an island on its own. Whatever is affecting the Nigerian economy and the larger society is also affecting the media. I told you that in TheNiche, we started off as print, the only reason why we said let us go online is that the system was not sustainable.

For instance, all the newspapers are selling between N200 and N250, it is not realistic even when they have cut down on the pagination unless they get an advert, you can hardly see any newspaper that does more than 32 pages.

Since you moved online, what would you say are the major challenges of online publishing, considering the growing popularity of citizen journalism?

In a society where people can hardly differentiate between rumours and reality, it is always a problem. In citizen journalism, most of them are not trained and most people who are into online publishing are trained journalists. In fact, I told somebody the other day that what they don’t understand is that most of the online publishers are retired title editors, and sub-editors and most of them are even more experienced than most of the people handling the papers today.

So, they go on with the professionalism and everything that is there but because of the liberalisation of the media space, which citizen journalism has afforded the people, everybody who has a smartphone is a journalist. Now, credibility is no longer the watch- word and everybody wants to break a story. Those checks that are usually carried out, and which enable you to make sure that your story is authentic and credible are no longer there. And because many Nigerians unfortunately don’t know the difference between citizen journalism and online publishing, so everybody is grouped together on social media.

With the challenges in the media industry, how do you think the government should come in to assist the industry?

By creating an enabling environment, and if the economy is good like I told you earlier, there is no reason why we should not have a newsprint industry in Nigeria because we used to have one in those days rather than going to import all these things. Even before we get it back, there needs to less taxation on these materials that are used in newspaper publication because when there are no taxes, of course, the cost won’t be as high as it is.

The government should also stop breathing down the neck of journalists because every day they are clamping down on the media. It is not necessary because there are laws of libel and defamation. If you feel that someone has said something libelous against you, take him to court. To harass and shut down television houses and slam all manner of fines against them, which is nothing rather than intimidation, has never worked and it won’t even work now.

Would you say that this is the Nigeria of your dream?

No! It can never be Nigeria of anybody’s dream unless somebody is not trying to be honest with himself. Like I said earlier, and that was what informed the focus of our lecture this year, Nigeria is not getting better. One of the discussants at our lecture shared his experience that Nigeria is the only country where we are always romantising about yesterday and our yesterday is always better than today. Whereas in other countries, their today is always better than yesterday.

I will tell you a story, in 2006 I had a British government scholarship for a Masters in International Journalism at Cardiff University. I made a distinction and I was the best graduating student. In fact, my citation was on the 2007 elections in Nigeria. Some of my professors were so impressed that they were pressing on me to stay back and that they could always structure other scholarships for me to do my PhD. But I said no because I was eager to come back to Nigeria because the idea was to come and build and contribute to Nigeria.

Now, if you ask me if I have ever had any regret in life, it is that I didn’t I take the offer and continue with my academics. What did I come back to do? So, nobody is happy with where Nigeria is today, even those who think they are benefiting. How can you be happy with where Nigeria is, a dollar today is well over N1,000 and the level of poverty is very high. Of all the indices of human development, there is none that is pointing north, all of them are pointing south, whether it is education, life expectancy, health or any- thing. So, I’m not and the majority of Nigerians feel the way I feel.