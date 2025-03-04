There’s Need To Build Peace Agents In Communities –Group

Share

A group, the Bayelsa State Peace Architecture of Search for Common Ground, has emphasised the need to build peace agents in rural communities of Niger Delta to guarantee lasting peace.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, during a meeting of the state peace architecture comprising of Stakeholders from communities, state and from the security agencies, Inebaraton Preye, who represented the state chairman, Belemote Alfred, maintained that the issue was a collective thing, adding that the SPA was committed to building peace in the state.

The SPA chairman disclosed that peace cannot be achieved when people are hungry, adding that more efforts need to be put in place to establish the youths in the region.

He said:” We need to look at building peace agents at rural communities. It is then, we can adequately talk about peace. “The issue about peace is a collective one and at the state architecture level, we are committed to building peace in Bayelsa.

“Stakeholders gathered here to advocate for the need for peace building in the state, like issues about chieftaincy and cattle rearing, about drugs and others.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

