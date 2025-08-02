There’s Need To Build Better Healthcare System –Dr. Gusau

Dr. Garba Sani Gusau, a Clinical Lead and General Practitioner (GP) Trainer, is the co-founder of Horizon Health Network (HHN). Dr. Gusau shares his insights on a wide range of issues, including the rising trend of medical tourism. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in this exclusive interview. Excerpts:

There has been a sharp increase in outbound medical and educational tourism from Nigeria to the United States and Europe, how do you think this can be addressed?

I have the opportunity to reside and work in the UK and this has given me an insight into the nuanced challenges Nigerians face when navigating unfamiliar systems. In some ways this goes back to their lack of first-hand consumer experience in navigating healthcare and education systems in Nigeria without additional support. Many of our medical colleagues who are in situations like ours have continually attempted to support Nigerians with access to healthcare and education. The models used thus far have proven to be unsustainable either in terms of reach- one person cannot do it all, blockers when trying to access the Nigerian system itself and lack of collaboration/work in silos.

You’ve worked extensively in the UK’s NHS and other international healthcare systems. What were the key lessons you’ve learned that you believe can transform healthcare access in Nigeria?

For me, the key ingredients for transforming Nigeria’s healthcare sector lies in the leadership and government buy-in. The government needs to invest massively in the sector. A clear vision as to what good looks like building a healthcare system that works for all but with sensitivity and acknowledgement of the fact that Nigeria is a low-resource setting and therefore its context will look and feel different to that of developed economies. Being obsessed with the problem and not the solution leads to more collaboration, equitable outcomes and creativity in coming up with a solution that works. Patient-centred and community-centred design before, during and after service. Among other things, this includes transparency in patient experience data. Having the right policies, processes and standards in place and independent trustworthy compliance bodies/measures. Education and training both for patients and those looking after them in the hospital and community. Both digital and physical. Hybrid structures and collaboration between both private and public services. Diversification in approach to reduce dependence on specific entities or lines of finance. Incentives that encourage all Nigerians to use the healthcare system in Nigeria as it grows. This may be facilitated through shared care agreements, cross-border collaborations when it comes to training etc. and use of digital health technologies.

What inspired you to start Horizon Health Network, and how does it differ from other healthcare facilitation services?

HHN was established to formalise, streamline and bolster a healthcare facilitation service that we had been providing to friends, family and acquaintances over the course of a few decades. Generally, Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure has weakened with time and more Nigerians have been forced to seek medical care abroad as a last resort.

Why do so many Nigerians seek healthcare abroad, and how can this challenge be addressed?

There are numerous reasons as to why Nigeria has such high numbers in relation to outbound medical tourism. We’ll mention three for now. The first, is the weak healthcare infrastructure that exists in Nigeria, driven by an array of interrelating factors, which we are attempting to tackle through our healthcare systems strengthening activities. Another is that many middle to high income Nigerians travel abroad regularly for education, business or leisure. As preventative care is uncommon and risk factors of non-communicable diseases (particularly with regards to lifestyle) high among this demographic, many take the opportunity to seek healthcare abroad alongside their travels. In the interest of time, we’ll mention one final contributing factor which is culture. Many Nigerians attach status or privilege to visiting specific countries or healthcare establishments to meet their healthcare needs.

Unfortunately, we have found that many of these establishments can be exploitative and prove particularly challenging to navigate for patients who are accustomed to using intermediaries to help them access healthcare at home yet when navigating healthcare systems abroad are left to their own devices. What are the biggest gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare system today, and how can stakeholders—both public and private—collaborate to close them? We have touched on some of the solutions and approaches that need to be at the forefront of our collective minds when it comes to rebuilding a strong healthcare system. There will be many different ways to design and implement such solutions and therefore there’s a need to employ an entrepreneurial/creative mindset in the sense of running multiple experiments which enable a process of testing, iterating and refining until we find solutions that best address the problems at hand for all stakeholders, not just a few. This means stepping outside of what is familiar (with the understanding that the current system is not working) and holding ourselves and each-other accountable for our contributions to current and future standards. Another habit we need to hone is speaking less of the gaps in the system unless for the purpose of deep diving into their root causes, taking collective responsibility and coming up with solutions that work.

What role do you see technology playing in bridging healthcare access gaps in Nigeria, and is HHN integrating any digital solutions in its services?

Across Africa, technology is playing a huge role in bridging health inequality gaps and facilitating access to quality care. For example, there’s Pelebox in South Africa whose internet-enabled smart lockers improve the last mile for chronic medication access by reducing waiting times from 3.5 hours to 22 seconds. There’s Speetar, an AI-enabled telehealth platform connecting patients in marginalised and displaced communities within the Middle East & Africa, to a global network of language and culture matched specialists. There’s also Field, which operates in Nigeria as well as a few other countries, that is helping to digitise, modernise, strengthen and sustain pharmaceutical supply chains tackling the issue of medication expiry. These are some examples that are currently live in Africa but beyond Africa, the health-tech space has many applications that can certainly be applied within countries such as Nigeria. In particular, there is space for technology to enable wider spread education to support patients and their support network to make more informed and timely decisions with regards to their healthcare. For example, Sleuth is an AI-enabled app which offers adequate data for parents to easily look-up symptoms and behaviours within developmental stages of children up to the age of 17. So, there’s plenty of opportunity. However, it is likely that some cultural change will be needed to generate trust and use of such technologies. There also needs to be safeguards in place to avoid any harm to the end user. Given your deep networks in the UK, are there opportunities for Nigerian healthcare professionals in the diaspora to contribute to strengthening healthcare at home? There’s certainly an appetite across healthcare professionals in diaspora to contribute to strengthening healthcare systems in Nigeria. Many already are contributing in their own way. Some do not know where to start, having been away from Nigeria for many years. Sometimes, the licenses and bureaucracy required to get started are prohibitive. So, more needs to be done to reduce these barriers and foster a collaborative community among healthcare professionals in diaspora to synergise our impact. In the UK, MANSAG have been able to facilitate collaborations between training and regulatory bodies in the UK and Nigeria via the SCALE programme.

How do you ensure that HHN remains ethical and patient-centered, given the complexities of medical travel and international healthcare systems?

We keep things simple and wherever possible cut through the noise. Our benchmarks for standards with regards to quality care, ethical practices and patient experience are non-negotiable. We are also market-led which means that we listen to our partners, we listen to our patients and we regularly scan the general healthcare landscape for emerging patterns or shifts. Data, both quantitative and qualitative, allows us to validate, iterate and enhance our services in line with our values and the impact we hope to create. Having spent decades abroad, what do you miss most about Nigeria, and what excites you about working more closely with the country’s healthcare sector again? What I miss about the Nigeria of today, is the sense of belonging and community you get from being among friends and family. In terms of what we miss about the Nigeria that we grew up in, it is a Nigeria that works for all. Some of the characteristics of the Nigeria of old were safety, access to basic amenities, harmonised communities and vibrancy. The excitement we see in our stakeholders and the evident value that we deliver (as communicated through the feedback we receive). Pioneering an accessible shift in perception of agency and responsibility both individual and collective. Seeing a solution that is simple, scalable and accessible to most Nigerians including ourselves. Understanding the Nigerian context better. Building and reviving relationships across diverse contexts and backgrounds facilitating continuous two-way knowledge transfer.

Can you share your personal journeys in medicine?

My personal journey in medicine began in Gusau, Nigeria, where I was born and raised as one of many children from my parents. I started my primary education was influenced by dedicated teachers and my grandfather who was an Islamic scholar. He instilled in me an initial childhood discipline, curiosity and love of learning. I attended various schools where I did well academically, starting with my primary education at Township primary school in Gusau now known as Gusau Model Primary School, then secondary school at Sokoto Government College now known as Nagarta College. I did my A-level at the then Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria School of Basic Studies between 1976 and 1977 after which I was admitted for medical studies at ABU, Zaria in 1977. On my journey into the medical profession, I would say I was inspired by my father’s admiration for the medical profession. Majorly, I would say his love for medical practice largely influenced my career choice in medicine. I pursued this career in medicine despite early challenges, including my father’s absence during my formative education. So, after acquiring my MBBS degree in 1983 from ABU Zaria, I completed an internship at Uthman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto in 1984. I then went to Jos in Plateau State for my NYSC. Following national service, I returned to Sokoto and worked in various medical roles under the Ministry of Health as medical officer, principal medical officer and physician for the then Sokoto State Government House Clinic. I later moved to Dublin for postgraduate surgical training at the end of 1989. While at the Royal College for Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) from 1990 to 1993, I formed lasting friendships and received unforgettable support from mentors during my fellowship surgical rotations. I became a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeon in December of 1993. After few years of practice, I later moved to England to join my wife who had just started her specialist medical training. I specialised in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery and worked in various hospitals in the UK. I later developed special interest in primary healthcare, taking on surgical consultancy roles with the one of the regional NHS Trust Clinical Commissioning Boards (CCGs) at the time. I also established an independent self-employed family practice. Currently, I serve as a clinical lead, primary physician (GP) trainer, and a tutor for medical students while engaging in primary care research for my practice. My practice also works in collaboration with 11 local practices to form a primary care network (PCN) of multidisciplinary health and social care providers, supporting over 100,000 registered NHS patients. My links with my family, friends, teachers, colleagues and RCSI span the entire length of my surgical career. The same goes for my links with fellow trainers, colleagues and clinical tutors from West Midlands GP Training School, Warwick University Medical School and other medical and breast oncoplastic surgical societies worldwide.

Would you say the discipline, curiosity and love of learning instilled in you by your grandfather shaped you into the person you are today?

Very well but I was also very fortunate to get to where I am with the help of God as well as support from my immediate family and loved ones, have been able to achieve many of my lifelong ambitions.

What advice do you have for young Nigerian doctors and healthcare entrepreneurs looking to make an impact in the industry?

Be curious. Have a clear vision for personal, professional and systems development. Be obsessed with a problem and open-minded/resilient enough to trial and test several solutions. Network in a broad sense across individuals of diverse backgrounds local and international. This may also involve taking risks and signing up for events, internships, societies and the like. Read widely and seek out learning opportunities both within the healthcare sector and beyond. There’s a lot of interconnectedness nowadays and creative solutions often arise at intersections. Have high standards and discipline/a sense of accountability.