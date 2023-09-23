There’s Mischief in Akeredolu’s Continued Stay In Ibadan, Ondo PDP Chair, Adekanye

Ondo State has been in the news for some time with issues relating to the current standoff between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, dominating the headlines. The forthcoming offseason election scheduled for next year is also being discussed. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Mr. Fatai Adams Adekanye, talked about these issues. Excerpts:

What is the state of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State considering the fact that governorship elections are due to be conducted next year to choose the successor to incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu, whose term of office is expected to expire then?

As far as we are concerned in the Ondo State chapter of the PDP, we are working and strategising towards victory for the people of the state who are traumatised by the misrule of the APC-led government. We are seriously working to ensure that our party remains in good shape to wrest power from the current government. Simply put, we are already working together to make sure that our party remains the platform to beat.

Your party tried unsuccessfully to wrest power from the APC in the last election that saw the re-election of the current governor, has your party learnt any lesson from the loss to prepare it for victory next year?

I make bold to say that as a party, we have learnt a lot from what happened in the last election. Regrettably, I can say that all the elections that the PDP has lost in the state have been as a result of the PDP losing to the PDP in the state. Cognizance of this fact, we are trying and indeed working very hard as a party to prevent that kind of thing repeating itself next year.

What we have been doing in the last few months has been to put our house in order with a view to approaching the forthcoming election as a formidable unit to be able to wrest power from the APC. By this, I mean that we are trying to make sure that all party members are on the same page before, during and after the election, so that we can collectively work together as a party.

How well have you succeeded in doing that as a party?

I can’t really quantify what we have done by putting some percentage of success to it but what I know is that we are working and making progress. We are indeed getting results for all our efforts.

The governorship election in Ondo State is an the off-season one and a lot of factors come into play in the process of picking the candidate for the party and one of such factors is zoning of the ticket. It is generally believed that the ticket should go to the southern part of the state, is your party considering zoning it to the southern part of the state?

As far as the party is concerned, we are going to consult widely before taking a position on zoning. We are going to activate all the organs of the party to ensure that we reach a consensus on that. For instance, we are going to discuss this issue at the state working committee and with other organs of the PDP in the state and if the general consensus is to zone it or leave it open, the information will be made known to all and sundry.

It will be a collective decision of all members. Like I said, we are working to ensure amity and togetherness within the party.

What would be your verdict if you are given the task of appraising the APC-led government in the state?

Without mincing words, the APC government in Ondo State has performed below par. It has disappointed us, the people of the state, in terms of its performance. They have not added anything new to the state in terms of landmark achievements; they have not even been able to maintain some other things that have been put in place by previous governments in the state.

As far as I am concerned, the current government of the APC in Ondo State has performed below par. To state that it underperformed is an understatement.

From the way you’ve spoken, it seems the party has not done well in any area of governance?

The shortcomings of this government are far more pronounced than whatever is seen as achievements.

Could you be more specific about landmark achievements that the current government is mismanaging or has bastardised?

When you talk about issues relating to healthcare delivery, a former governor of the state put in place a mechanism for taking care of pregnant mothers and newborn babies. In fact, Ondo State used to be a happening place for mother and child medical referral centres in the Southwest with people coming for treatment from neighbouring states.

Today, the various places where this was taking place have become a shadow of themselves. When you go there now, there is nothing to write home about. The same goes for the education s e c t o r w h e r e nothing is happening. The schools are in a dilapidated state. Now that elections are fast approaching, the buses that have disappeared from the roads are now coming back to the roads. We cried out loud but they didn’t heed our call.

How do you see the schism between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy?

As far as the PDP in Ondo State is concerned, the people of Ondo demand good governance. This crisis rocking the state is needless. Though, I don’t know what caused the fight between the two of them, what we know is that they were elected to cater to the welfare of our people who want good governance and not infighting.

What do you think of the decision of the state governor to operate from Ibadan?

The party has reacted to this on a number of occasions to newsmen. Our position is well known and I want to restate that the ruling party and the current state government have not been sincere with the people about this.

If the governor is sick, there is nothing wrong in that because he is human and anyone can fall sick at any time but the most important thing is that if the doctors certify him fit to resume office, he is supposed to resume at his desk in Akure, the Ondo State capital and not in Ibadan.

This is because we are no longer operating the old Western Regional Government that had Ibadan as the capital. We are now in Ondo State with the capital here in Akure. We don’t know who is deceiving who?