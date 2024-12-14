There’s Influence of Fuji Music in Afrobeats – Atagungun

Share

One of the new crop of young artistes hoisting high the flag of Fuji Music is Akeem Ayinde popularly known in the music circle as Atagungun. The highly talented Fuji act who hails from the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo state is poised to make a name for himself with his brand of Fuji music which he dubbed, Fuji Classical. And his growing fan base is a testament to his popularity.

Speaking about his foray into music and why he decided to be a Fuji musician, Atagungun stated that he was driven by his passion and that Fuji music speaks more about the philosophy of life, “My passion drives me into music. I’ve been in love with music since my childhood days and have been planning to make a career out of it. Thank God the dream is gradually coming into reality”.

He was faced with all sorts of challenges while trying to climb the ladder of music, “It wasn’t easy starting out. People don’t really used to give new artistes the chance to exhibit their talents but one just needs to keep pushing on and not get discouraged. Another issue is funding, especially in renting or getting instruments. During the shows, we always have challenges with area boys who usually drag us for money and if we don’t comply with them, they most times chase us with bottles”.

Atagungun who says Fuji maestro, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, is his mentor describes his type of Fuji music as Fuji classical and says what differentiate him from other artistes and he considered to be his unique selling point is the combination of his dancing with his sonorous voice. “Aside singing, I love to dance as well, and also entertain my fans”.

He sheds light on how many of today’s Afrobeats songs are influenced by Fuji music, “Afrobeats have always been highly influenced by Fuji Music. From the likes of Remedies, Olamide, Terry Apala, Q-dot to Asake among many others, most of their songs are laced with Fuji vibes.”

