There’s Hope For Nigeria, Says Muoka

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has assured hope in the midst of uncertainties Nigerians are faced with.

Muoka gave the assurance prior to the church’s annual two-day programme entitled, ‘Hope For The Needy’, billed to hold on Saturday, November 23 to Sunday, November 24 at the National Headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos.

He called on individuals to seek God’s intervention in overcoming hopelessness, depression and other challenges.

Muoka who spoke through the Director of Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi, partly stated: “It has become evident that human efforts alone can no longer guarantee hope for those in need. Therefore, God has chosen this programme as a means to restore hope.

“Regardless of your circumstances, how long you have been in despair, or who may be contributing to your struggles, we assure you that God has set to intervene in your life, just as He did in biblical times.”

He added that prayers would be offered for the restoration of peace and stability at individual, national and global levels.

