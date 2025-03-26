There’s Hope For Female President, VP In Nigeria – Dj Cuppy

Share

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has expressed optimism that the country will one day elect a female President.

Taking to her X page on Wednesday, Cuppy said the record recently set by Namibia as the first African country to have both a female President and a female Vice President could serve as a beacon of hope for women in Nigeria.

Cuppy said; “Namibia just made history. Africa’s FIRST country with BOTH a female President AND female Vice President.

“Maybe there’s hope for Nigeria one day after all…”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was recently sworn in as Namibia’s first woman President, after winning elections last year.

The Vice President is another woman: Lucia Witbooi.- making Namibia the first African country to have a female President and a female Vice President.

