There’s Frustration, mass resignation in public varsities –ASUU tells Tinubu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm that most departments and units in the nation’s public universities are short-staffed due to resignation of lecturers in search of greener pastures.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, Prof Ayo Akinwole, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, said that poor and delayed salaries, unpaid allowances, poor infrastructure, lack of respect for the academic community, and the seeming dwindling hope, are some of the factors responsible for the resignation of lecturers in the past few months, adding that Nigeria’s public universities are in a very pitiable conditions with stress and frustration visible in the faces of poorly-remunerated lecturers.

According to Akinwole, except President Bola Tinubu arrests the situation by reviewing the conditions of service and salaries, allowances, and infrastructure, many good hands will continue to resign and leave the country. He lamented that the same government that is not funding education has a National Assembly proposing to establish 32 more universities.

While noting that establishing more universities will not solve the problem, Professor Akinwole suggested improving the carrying capacity of existing universities to be able to admit more students. To him, the Union has received reports on how colleagues resign on a monthly basis because of the way lecturers are treated and poorly remunerated in Nigeria.

He noted that universities around the world are poaching more quality hands, and if not halted by the government, through intentional reviewing upward conditions of service, it will be difficult to “retain the best hands.”

He stressed that: Vice Chancellors cannot single handedly employ to replace staff as urgently as it is needed again. They have to contact Abuja for approval, which may take six months to a year, if not more. By this time, the best candidate has gone to a more serious country that respects quality.

“Sadly, people from the Ministry of Education and legislators themselves want to dictate who the universities should employ. These are the people who know little about how a university should be run, dictating how to administer universities.”