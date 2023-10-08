There’s Evidence Igbos Migrated From Ile-Ife – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said that there is supporting evidence indicating that the Igbo ethnic group originated from Ile-Ife.

He made this known on Saturday during a media briefing held at his palace in Ile-Ife, in preparation for an International Conference titled ‘Ile-Ife and Yoruba Civilization: Nexus between Tradition and Modernity.’

The Ooni emphasized that there is substantial evidence suggesting that the Igbo people have their origins in Ile-Ife. He also disclosed the existence of Ile-Igbo within his palace, emphasizing that it is not a recent development but has been present there for several decades.

Oba Ogunwusi issued a challenge to academic institutions in Nigerian universities, urging them to accurately document the history of the Yoruba people and avoid relying on biased or distorted historical accounts.

The monarch further emphasized that accurate documentation of history would not only promote unity but also uncover the connections between different ethnic groups.

He noted that the Yoruba race has only documented about a quarter of its history so far.

Ogunwusi said the reason he is collaborating with select universities on the need to properly document the history of the race with a view to enhancing cohesion among the people globally.

He said: “We have good evidence to believe that the Igbo race has its roots here in Ile-Ife. There is Ile-Igbo here in the palace, which was not a recent creation but has been existing here for decades. For this and many other reasons, I believe we need proper documentation of our history.

“We are not involving government in this project so that we can just place all the facts together, we must write our history properly and put things the right for the coming generations.”

Professor Siyan Oyeweso, a respected scholar in the field of history, explained that the conference’s objective is to convene scholars for discussions on the accurate documentation of Yoruba history, with a particular emphasis on Ile-Ife as the origin of the Yoruba people.