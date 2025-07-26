There’s Anxiety Over Formation Of Coalition – Adeshina

James Adeshina, an information consultant, cybersecurity expert, and seasoned media professional with over 20 years of experience in leadership, political strategy, and mass communication, was the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Lagos State during the 2023 general elections. He also served as the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Adeshina discussed the strategic importance of Lagos State. Excerpts;

So what can you say about what has been happening in the political space in Lagos State?

As Nigeria continues its journey toward democratic maturity, recent developments in Lagos have raised serious concerns about ethnic inclusion, political tolerance, and national cohesion. The rising tension between Yoruba and Igbo communities; fueled by allegations of economic marginalization, cultural erasure, and political rivalry; demands urgent national reflection.

What began as a democratic outcome in the 2023 presidential election has now evolved into an ethnic flashpoint. As someone who has served as the former Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos and has participated in inter-party dialogue for years, I speak not just as a political actor, but as a concerned Nigerian who believes deeply in unity through diversity.

Will you say Peter Obi’s factor has awakened ethnic anxiety in the state?

Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State during the 2023 presidential election was, for many, a moment of democratic progress. Driven by youth mobilisation, independent voters, and frustrated urban populations, his success reflected an electorate eager for change. However, among some Yoruba political stakeholders, the result was interpreted not as a political message, but an ethnic challenge.

To them, an Igbo candidate defeating a Yoruba candidate in the heart of Yoruba land symbolized a perceived loss of political control. This interpretation; whether accurate or exaggerated; ignited sentiments of ethnic insecurity, inflaming hostilities not just toward a political movement but toward an entire people.

Rather than celebrate democratic expression, some chose to racialise the moment. That decision continues to shape ethnic relations in Lagos today.

What can you say about ADC Coalition and 2027?

Behind the ethnic outcry lies a deeper political calculation. There is growing anxiety within establishment circles over the formation of a potent coalition movement; especially involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), disillusioned progressives, and pro-Obi urban blocs. Obi’s performance in Lagos wasn’t just symbolic. It was strategic proof that a united, cross-ethnic alliance could challenge old political structures. The mere potential of this happening again in 2027, especially if fueled by ethnic backlash and voter disenchantment; poses a serious electoral threat. Instead of responding with inclusive reforms, some have chosen a path of tribal scapegoating, hoping to fracture the opposition by inflaming inter-ethnic distrust. But history warns us: such strategies often backfire.

What is your view about street naming in some areas dominated by Igbos that is believed to be out of the norms?

Allegations of renaming streets in Igbo-dominated areas of Lagos may seem trivial on the surface, but in a city of deep diversity, they strike at the core of identity and belonging. When symbolic markers of history are quietly altered or erased, communities interpret it as an attempt to rewrite their place in the narrative.

These actions, intentional or not, are seen as cultural rejection. If left unaddressed, they risk inflaming deeper grievances, especially when paired with economic and political tensions.

The Igbos have accused the state government of demolishing their properties intentionally…

Concerns about selective property demolitions, business evictions, and legal frustrations faced by Igbo property owners must not be ignored. Development must never become an excuse for ethnic targeting.

The Igbo community has played a central role in Lagos’ economic success story. To treat them, or any group, as outsiders in a city they helped build is not just unfair. It is economically and politically reckless.

There are concerns by the Yorubas that their hospitality is not being reciprocated in the South East, what is your view about this?

To be fair, some Yoruba citizens feel that non-Igbos are politically sidelined in the Southeast. They argue that the same political openness expected in Lagos is not reciprocated in places such as Anambra, Imo, or Abia. While this may be a conversation worth having, it must never justify tribal retaliation.

If Nigeria is to move forward, some region must lead by example. Lagos, Nigeria’s most cosmopolitan state, is uniquely positioned to do so. We cannot afford to mirror the very behaviors we criticize.

Any word of caution for the Governor and the President?

Let me say this clearly; both the Governor of Lagos and the President of the Federal Republic, who is also a Lagosian and the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , must tread carefully. These ethnic tensions, if allowed to fester, may cost the APC dearly in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu cannot afford a Lagos backlash fueled by inter-ethnic division; especially not in a state considered his political base. The opposition is watching. And they are organizing.

If disenfranchised youth, alienated ethnic minorities, and frustrated independents unite under a coalition umbrella, it could trigger a political upset; not just in Lagos but across strategic states.

Voter apathy is already a problem. If a section of the electorate begins to feel unsafe, excluded, or unfairly treated, many will withdraw. Others will mobilize fiercely against the status quo.

Lagos must not become the symbol of democratic exclusion. It must remain the beacon of Nigerian pluralism.

What is the way forward then?

We must resist the urge to tribalise our politics. Our disagreements must remain political, not ethnic. Leaders, especially those in power, must speak out against hate speech, cultural intimidation, and silent disenfranchisement.

This is not about Igbo vs Yoruba. It is about Nigerians vs division. As a political stakeholder and former IPAC Chairman, I call on Lagos leaders to promote healing over hostility. Let us reaffirm the right of every Nigerian to live, work, and vote wherever they choose. Let us uphold the spirit of democracy, not diminish it.

Lagos can either lead Nigeria into unity; or push it closer to chaos. The choice is ours.