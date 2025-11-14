In a world where the narrative of competition often overshadows collaboration, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that success comes at the expense of others.

This mindset can be particularly prevalent among women, especially in spaces where opportunities have historically been limited or hard-earned. The idea that women must compete against one another to succeed is a deeply ingrained societal myth—one that has led to internalised beliefs and practices that pit women against each other.

But what if we reimagined success? What if, instead of tearing each other down, we chose to lift each other up?

Women supporting women

Women supporting women is not just an idealistic dream. It is a powerful, transformative force that can create opportunities, drive change, and help level the playing field in ways that benefit everyone.

It is against this background that the Former Deputy President of South Africa and past United Nations Under Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, asserted that there is a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women.

“So, never forget the importance of sisterhood. Because sisterhood is the one thing that will lift you up when you’re down and out. I can assure you, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women. “Solidarity of women is critical.

But also, women’s solidarity has to be concerned about all other rights. Because the rights of women tend to thrive when other rights are thriving. Women’s rights are difficult to take forward when you have racism. “When you have discrimination of older people.

When you have discrimination against children. When you are fighting for rights, always remember that you are fighting for gender rights, but you are concerned about everyone else’s rights. Never leave the others down, to trample on them, just to protect your own rights.

Grassroots women

“So we carried out a survey in all the 36 states of Nigeria, eight out of 10 grassroots women, as I mentioned, hold permanent leadership positions. Okay.” On how women leaders earn the trust and translate that support into women’s political victories.

She said: If you are in political leadership, and a woman is being put down as a candidate, and men are there as their right to also contest, what do they need to do to ensure that they vote the woman in? “I think as women politicians, we are the first ones who must step out and be with the grassroots

The worst thing that we sometimes do as women in leadership is thinking that we have got our handbags, we have our cars, and then move away from the people who have put us there

women, and women in general. “Let me just say something about intergenerational collaboration. The world now has young people as the largest cohorts of human beings on earth.

Young people

“So in whatever we do and, however, we do it, it’s always going to be important to have young people. I think it is suicidal for older women not to consider and take young women seriously. “Young women are not just beneficiaries. They’re not complainants. They’re doers. They’re solution makers. They create content.

They’re leaders of today, not leaders of tomorrow. So we have to rely on them. “When we mentor young women, we get mentored by them. There is so much I don’t know that I know now because I associate with young women.

So we must not a l w a y s t h i n k that we are the ones who are bringing solutions and answers. ” Yo u n g w o m e n b r i n g the solutions of the world t h e y w a n t . And we must assist them to shape it so that it works for them. We have an advantage of having lived for a little bit longer.”

Power of men

On the power of men and why women need the support of men to succeed, she said: “Sometimes we can make the mistake of treating men like enemies. Which I think is a big mistake. “When I first joined I really thought that I would just be working with young women, even though it is an entity of the United Nations that was established to address gender equalities.

“However, I found out that if it does not work with men, it is not going to succeed. I realised that the people we want to collaborate with, we want as partners in making changes, are the men “Some of us (women) are not human at all. But the women in your party support them. But also, I wish to say, inter-party women’s solidarity is critical.

Because when you are in the legislature, there are issues that impact women. That impacts all women. And women of different parties, you have to come together and support those issues that impact all of you. “When a rapist commits his atrocity he doesn’t ask what party you belong to.

You have equal opportunity to bring. Irrespective of your age, of your party, or your race, or whatever. “Never forget that we are the ones who need the votes. So we must be the ones to go out and seek the votes. You must not, as a woman politician, get into the position of being distant from other women.”

Speaking right language

She urged women to speak the language that the constituency speaks. “You also have to know what the issues that the women are most concerned about are. And take on those issues and report them. “Keep them informed. Don’t come to women only at the time when you are seeking votes. Be there constantly, even when you don’t have solutions.

“Because there are many times when you don’t have solutions, but be there so that women know that you are listening, you are trying. They must also know that your own time is spent on worrying about their issues.

“For everyone who wants to be leaders in the community, we have to show up. We have to know where the shoe pinches the community. We may not always have solutions, but people must know that we hear them and that we are willing to do something.

“So without knowing that I was providing a hearing or solutions for that matter in some very modest way, I had an opportunity to be part of the community. Because if you are a leader, you have to be where the people are. There is no other magic about this.

“That is the most central thing about leadership. It is to be where the people are. So if you talk about pivotal moments, I would say showing up. Being there where the people are. “And of course, there were critical moments. Like in times when you have a big protest. In those days, a lot was about protesting.

“You had to be there to actually participate alongside the people and take the pain with them. Because people want to see and experience solidarity with them. So that kind of engagement, I think, taught me a lot.”