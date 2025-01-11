There’re Lessons To Learn From Ohanaeze Election – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there are lessons to be learnt from Friday’s election where new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide was elected.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, agreed with the new President-General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, that the election “Marks a significant moment for the organisation” and signals “A new era of progress, unity, and development.”

He also acknowledged the exemplary leadership of the South East Governors’ Forum in ensuring a free and fair election, and a smooth transition in Ohanaeze leadership.

“There are lessons to be learnt from the alliance forged by participants despite their political diversity,” Atiku said.

He noted that the Mbata-led executive are no strangers to the divisions that has plagued the Nigeria nation, and urged them to not only work assiduously at uniting Ndigbo around shared values, but also work in tandem with other similar socio-cultural organisations in enthroning a new regime of unity.

The former vice president underscored the need for the promotion of tolerance and inter-communal relations to engender peace, a requisite for stability and development.

According to him, “the promotion of unity and peace is inevitable in the fostering of a united front to combat the sorry state of our socio-economic conditions and improve the well-being of Nigerians.”

He stated that Mbata’s experience as a lawmaker and administrator, together with the collective exposures of the new executive, put them in good stead to deliver on their mandate.

