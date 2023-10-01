There‘Re Landmarks To Give Sense of Optimism – Akpabio

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while acknowledging present challenges in the polity said that there were many landmarks in the nation’s 63 years to give a sense of optimism for a better tomorrow.

He noted the particular struggles that Nigeria had passed through as a country in the last 63 years, saying that each country has its unique path with unique challenges it must pass through.

Affirming that the fabrics of national cohesion were increasingly being braced by the unique Nigerian struggles, Senator Akpabio said that he was confident to assert that Nigeria was now on the correct pathway to re-discovery.

“As we reminiscence on our 63 years as a country it is tempting to allow present economic and security considerations becloud the triumphs of our nationhood.

“I dare say that in several fields of endeavour, the world has reckoned and continues to reckon with Nigeria in business, politics, sports and the arts.