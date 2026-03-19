The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Peter Obi has alleged that the Federal Government is working to prevent him from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

The former Anambra State governor made this allegation while addressing a group of Nigerians in a viral video on Wednesday, March 18.

Calling for a transparent and credible electoral process, Obi spoke about his political journey, reflecting on past challenges.

The economic expert noted that he has endured political isolation, legal battles and that such experiences have prepared him for future challenges.

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Obi further claimed that there are efforts by the Federal Government to stop his presidential ambition in 2027, saying those in power have greater access to influential networks.

“I have been in this very difficult business where people abandoned you completely for one election. I spent three years in court, and no one followed me there.

“I have been impeached, returned to my village where no one wanted to see me, and removed from office twice.

“So there is nothing I will not see again. All these things being said about me are not new.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria does not want me to contest in the 2027 presidential election. We are not asking for much. They already have the governors and ministers; we are only asking for a free and fair election.

“They have all the contacts. They know the queen and the king, while we do not. They have everything,” he added.