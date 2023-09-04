There’ll Be Rerun Only In Ebonyi South To Replace Umahi – APC

…Asks PDP to wait for 16 years for governorship

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State on Monday said there will be only a rerun in the southern senatorial zone of the state to elect a new Senator that will replace the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi and not for the governorship position contrary to speculation.

The party was reacting to the rumour making the rounds in some quarters in the state that there will likely be a rerun for the governorship position.

Briefing journalists at the party secretariat, Abakaliki, the state capital, the state Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said there will only be a rerun in Ebonyi South Zone and not for the governorship seat as being speculated.

He noted that the party will go all out to win the Ebonyi South Senatorial rerun as according to him, he will no seat won by the party will be allowed to be won by another party under his leadership.

He opined that the party will produce a candidate that is acceptable to the party and the electorate so as to retain the Ebonyi South senatorial seat.

“While I was in the UK, there were lots of calls coming into my WhatsApp and direct line that there were jubilations by PDP, that it was just a matter of time before they will take over governorship position or that there will be a rerun for the governorship.

Yes, there will be a rerun only in Ebonyi South for senatorial positions based on the fact that the Senator there and former governor of the state resigned his position as the Senator and accepted the ministerial position he was offered by President Bola Tinubu.

“Election is going to come up in Ebonyi South. We are waiting for the INEC declaration and then we will do the needful my party will file a candidate that by all standards will win that seat for us because that seat belongs to APC, and that position belongs to APC.

“There is no any seat that has been won by the APC that I as the party Chairman will allow to go to opposition. The party will find a credible candidate that will win that seat for us. You use a popular candidate that is acceptable by the people to win an election and that is what we will do in the rerun for Ebonyi South”, he stated.

He called on the governorship candidate of PDP in the last general election in the state, Chief Ifeanyi Odii to concentrate on Business he said he is doing well and remove his eyes from governing the state now until after 16 years.

“Our brother Anyichuks is a novice in politics and a good businessman. He would have concentrated on his business where he was doing well and waited when him will be called by God to govern the state.

“ Power belongs to God and that time has not come and the people milking him are people that saw him as an avenue to get their daily bread and they can tell him anything they want to tell him.

“Our brother should go back to his business and wait for the next 16 years. If he is still fit to run for the governorship of this state, he should come. But for now, the God of Ebonyi has spoken and it is final. He should therefore concentrate on his business”, Emegah submitted. E