‘There’ll Be Political Tsunami Next Year,’ Wike Boasts

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has predicted an unprecedented political tsunami in 2026.

While political heavyweights from opposition parties continue to decamp to the ruling APC in various states, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), who initially came to power under the PDP, recently joined the APC with Wike’s endorsement. It remains unclear whether Wike was referring to the national political landscape or the FCT Area Council elections scheduled for February 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday during the official commissioning of newly completed infrastructure in Wuye District, Abuja, Wike lauded the Tinubu administration’s performance, describing it as “unbeatable” within two years.

He highlighted a recent 20-day flag-off of new projects and inauguration of completed ones, announcing that another 20-day showcase would soon focus on the education sector in the FCT. Wike challenged social media critics who had accused the administration of prioritizing road networks over education, asserting that the transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda would be evident.

“If there’s any administration since the creation of the FCT that has done more than what we are doing, let them speak up now. Their silence says it all. This is leadership that is committed, leadership that is changing lives,” Wike declared.

He noted that many of the projects being inaugurated had been abandoned since 2009 due to non-payment of contractors, but the Tinubu administration revived them, resulting in massive infrastructural development in Wuye District. This includes new road networks, sectoral arterials, tunnels, and improved utility services.

“When this administration came in, the President took immediate steps to revive what had been neglected. Within one year, major projects were completed, including the interchange that once caused traffic chaos in the area,” he added.