There’ll be great shaking this year – Ajose

Prophetic/Warfare intercessor, Bishop (Dr)Theophilus Ajose, has said there would be a great shaking in the Nigerian church especially with the death of two great generals.

Ajose gave the revelation in the ‘2025 Prophecy for Nigeria and the world’, made available to Sunday Telegraph.

“The body of Christ in Nigeria shall witness a great shaking, persecution and internal leadership conflicts among its leadership. There shall be a turnover of leadership of three major Christian denominations in Nigeria.

“New generation of Christian leadership shall emerge across some Christian and church denominations.

“Two great Christian generals shall pass on in 2025 and this shall create a leadership vacuum in their denominations and the Christian leadership in Nigeria,” said Ajose.

Also, he made it known that the Federal and some state governments shall move to regulate religious activities and operations in 2025.

This he said, “will lead to a political dimension that may pitch the government against the people. Divine wisdom is needed here.”

Ajose, who said God has made 2025 a year of “mystery and witness of His Power, Grace and Omnipotence”, noted that there shall be “uneventful removal or deposition of sit-right and ‘strongmen’ leaders of nations.”

He, however, maintained that the power of God shall be made manifest as the Lord shall release abundance of food and sustenance in areas of droughts, hunger and starvation with abundance of rainfall and harvests.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to jealously guard his health in 2025 especially from the second month of the year.

He stated: “Divine wisdom is required by the President in bringing strange bedfellows into his government in 2025.

“President Tinubu should exercise utmost restraint this year as there shall be a provoked utterance from a foremost foreign president against Nigeria and his person. The Lord says you shall hold your peace and He shall fight for you.”

He called on Nigeria’s first military president, General Ibrahim Babangida to pray very well concerning his health and avoid getting himself unnecessarily involved in the current political discourse of the nation.

Also, he called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke to be prayerful and watchful.

