There Should Be Full Disclosure Regarding #Endsars Crisis Victims –Amode

Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Akeem Amode, feel that the state government ought to reduce the suffering of residents of the state occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. He noted that the party would soon bounce back despite what happened in the 2023 General Elections.

How would you react to the proposed mass burial of 103 persons whose deaths are linked to the 2020 #End- SARS protest?

This shows exactly what we have been saying since the #EndSARS protests that there are a lot of things that are hidden that the state government is not telling Lagosians. I am a Lagosian from Lagos Island and if things like this happened in the state yet our government cannot tell the people what is happening in a state, where every citizen contributes one way or the other towards its development.

We must ask the government of the day to tell us the truth irrespective of whatever it is. We want to know what really happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October in 20, 2020. That is why as a party, we are asking that there should be an independent inquest into all the issues and we have said several times that there are many things that are hidden from Lagosians, particularly the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Let them come out to tell us the truth. People have been crying that this happened under the watch of this present government and they continued to tell us nothing happened, only for this to surface now and we can all see that there is a lot that is hidden. Definitely, this government has something to hide.

That is why we have called for an inquest to find out exactly what happened so that the people of Lagos can have the information so that the people can know what happened to their loved ones before the government goes ahead to bury them. Is there anything difficult in that? What we are telling them is for them to come out open and tell us what really happened.

The Lagos State Government budgeted N61.2m for the mass burial. Do you think it’s out of place?

What is the amount earmarked for?We do not even know what it is meant for. If they said the money was for the burial, what are the details for? Are they making plaques or a memorial for them? That is why we need to have the full details and know item by item what they are using the money for.

This is a government that whatever they do is shrouded in secrecy. You cannot be spending our money without account- ability. The money belongs to all the people of Lagos. Are you purchasing land from it, a memorial for them, or are you building something for them or is it just a mass burial that you are doing?

So, it is difficult to say whether the money is justifiable or not because they decided not to give the full disclosure. Time has come for the government to tell the people what they do with their money. The issue of spending so much on a mass burial is suspect.

Is it more than just digging the grave and put these bodies there, may be they know what we don’t know. We will have to continue to question the rationale behind such an amount of money.

Do you in any way suspect that the 103 persons whose corpses are to be buried are in any way connected to the alleged Lekki Toll Gate massacre?

Investigations into the Lekki Toll Gate massacre revealed so much to us and then the government denied everything. So, what this also shows is that there is a lot that we still don’t know and that is why we are saying that whether these dead bodies that they plan to bury now are from Lekki toll gate or not, a full inquiry will tell us all the things we are asking for.

We cannot say this is what really happened unless we have a full inquiry. That is when we will be able to conclude that someone died in a particular location.

So, for the government to announce that this mass burial they plan to carry out does not include anybody at the Lekki Toll Gate, we are asking that let us have an independent inquiry to see what went wrong. Then, we will be able to tell exactly what it is.

As the state government is planning a mass burial for the victims, what would you say should been done to the corpses?

Those that lost their loved ones and are still looking for them do not even know if they are among those to be buried. So, if you are now going to bury the corpses, we don’t know the sources of the corpses.

But the government said they were picked across some parts of the state after the #EndSARS protests…

We believe the system of government we have in Lagos State is a democracy and in such a system of governance, everything is supposed to be done openly.

In the interest of justice and for the love of those who lost their loved ones, whether we believe that is what happened or not, we must have independent inquiry so that all of the information can be corroborated and we can know what happened.

It is not good enough for the Lagos State Government to say this is it and we believe it because they have not been upfront with Lagosians. This information should have come out a long time ago. Have they ever informed Lagosians that they had the bodies of 103 persons that died during the #EndSARS in the morgue? They did not until now.

This is information that is coming out as a result of the leaked memo. That is why we are asking for an independent inquiry because there is no reason for us to be talking about this now if the state government has been truthful to Lagosians. We need to also find out these individuals’ names.

How can you have a mass burial of people you don’t have their names? If you have their names, let us know them.

Do you think those who are looking for their loved ones should be invited to identify the corpses?

For them to have closure and justice, they need to know what happened to their loved ones. Whatever we do, we must remember tomorrow and remember that at one point or the other, we will also leave this earth.

And for that same faith, we have in the Almighty, we must also be just in whatever we do as a people, whether the party in power or not. Soon, the governor that is there today will not be there again. And whatever he does today, history will never forget about it.

History will be kind to him if he does what is right and if he doesn’t, history will also have it. I think the opportunity for people to come and identify their relatives’ corpses should be given; a time limit can be fixed and if by then, nobody shows up, that is when the government can say they can do a mass burial.

Some people still believe that their relatives were just missing and not dead. You will also find out that some of them (relatives of the deceased) still post notices about missing persons. When people identify them, they can retrieve them and go ahead to bury their loved ones.

How will you describe the controversy sparked by the memo that was leaked?

Let’s go back to the issue of #End- SARS protests where the state governor said he never ordered the soldiers, but the Army said the governor ordered the soldiers to intervene. This singular act revealed to Lagosians that this government has not been truthful in some areas.

That is why you see that during the election, what had never been done in the history of Lagos State was done; a lot of violence during the campaign. The APC government took Lagosians for granted for many years, and the result of that is what you saw during the last election.

So, it is no news. Lagos was ready to change everything during the election but we all know what characterised that election. You can see where we are now. Life is so hard for people in Lagos State; people are suffering and till now, they have not said how they want to reduce the sufferings of the people.

A lot of people eat from hand to mouth and you still tax them one way or the other.

If you look at the election generally, it’s like the PDP could not achieve much, the party lost the presidential election, and does not have the majority in the National Assembly. We also saw what happened with the G5 Governors led by ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Generally speaking, it’s like the PDP is having serious issues, do you see the party going back to number one, also see what happened in Ogun State, where disunity reigned before the election?

Let me start from Ogun State, which you mentioned, all Nigerians saw what happened in the state. Where other states were having re-run based on the number of cancelled votes, there is no reason Ogun State should not have re-run based on what happened with the margin of win and the number of cancelled results.

Apart from that, let us look at the country generally, you would see that what happened in Lagos State happened in a lot of other states in Nigeria. See what happened in Enugu State, and Kaduna State. Look at the high level of violence, falsification of results, BVAS were stolen and so many things went wrong in the last election.

On the issue of the G-5 Governors, they are leaders of our party, but whatever they became today, it was the PDP that gave them the platform, and everything they needed. It is unfortunate that we ended up where we are. After primaries, there ought to be reconciliation and we move on, this does not happen anywhere else except in Nigeria.

The party at the national level is taking stock and has sat down and they will soon set up a committee to review everything and look at the way forward through reconciliation and they will find a way to bring the PDP back to its lost glory.

As the fuel subsidy has been removed, how do you think the state government should come to the aid of the masses?

With the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, one does not need to be told that life has become unbearable for Nigerians, residents of Lagos State inclusive. Ironically, the All Progressives Congress (APC) happens to be the ruling party at the Federal level and in Lagos State.

So, one would have expected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government in Lagos State to have risen to the occasion by providing massive mass transit for the residents of the state at affordable fares. A state like Lagos that is metropolitan in nature deserves more than it is getting from a Government that prides itself as progressive and that came with much touted T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Governor, which includes transportation.

Since May 29, 2023, when the Federal Government announced a total removal of fuel subsidy, life has become unbearable for the people and residents of Lagos State have suffered untold hardship as they spend so much to fuel their car and on public transportation.

As a party, we in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expect more from the state government beyond the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that is limited to a few areas in the state. It is obvious that the Lagos State government has failed in this area as public mass transit is the least the state should provide for the residents with the billions of naira it collects as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and as allocation from the Federal Government on a monthly basis.

I am using this medium to call on the state government to do the needful and save the residents of the state from the hardship they go through on a daily basis and to at least let the people feel their presence in one area as they have failed in many areas to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents of the state despite their campaign promises.

Governing a state like Lagos is not rocket science, but it demands proper planning, sincerity of purpose and honesty, which we are yet to see in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.