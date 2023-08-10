There Should Be A Roadmap To Tackle Consequences Of Subsidy Removal –Sani

Senator Shehu Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on agitation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the removal of subsidy on fuel and why there should be a minister to coordinate the negotiations between labour and government, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you think about the protest embarked on by the labour unions against subsidy removal?

In the last four decades, the government has been subsidising petroleum products, especially the one that is imported. Today, our refineries are not working but this government has been able to do what other governments have not been able to do by bringing to an end the subsidy regime. It inherited a budgetary system where no provision was made for subsidy by the past administration.

Now, I think that labour movement and the government have come to terms and agreed for the first time that subsidy has to go. Where the problem comes in is in the implementation of palliative measures and actions that need to be taken to alleviate all the consequences as a result of this removal. From what I know there were dialogues and negotiations between the government and labour, and the fact that the government is just coming into office, you cannot pinpoint the minister that should be responsible.

Under Muhammadu Buhari, we know that it was Chris Ngige. Now, the government is still at the infant stage and there isn’t any specific person driving the process and as such it results in the problem that we face now. After the withdrawal and the first increase in the price of petroleum products, there were negotiations that took place. But you cannot specifically pinpoint areas of agreement and how those things were articulated.

I believe that it is because the government is in the formative stage. When labour said that they visited the villa and were left unattended from 3.pm to 6.pm, I knew that something was going to come up. But I believe that there were sincere efforts from the side of labour to negotiate and I know the consequences of it, and they too need to negotiate, but there need to be someone who will lead the process.

How do you mean?

You cannot put a Chief of Staff to negotiate on the side of the government. You cannot put an aide of the president to negotiate. You need a Minister who is absent. So, that led to where we are. I think it is still something that can be salvaged. There are two ways labour could have acted, the first is the protest and the second is shutting down services nationwide and I have not seen the second option being taken.

If labour takes the second option, all the affiliates of labour groups should have issued statements to say that they are shutting down the airport, they are shutting down the electricity, they are shutting down health services, they are shutting down the judiciary.

I believe that labour for now is sending a message that, this is just to flex our muscles for you to see the need for us to go back to the negotiation table. I believe that things will get better when the government finally takes shape. When the ministers and the committees are set up and people are responsible and can take decisions.

What are your thoughts on the president’s speech?

The President’s speech came with a lot of promises of investing and pumping money to the agriculture sector and small businesses but there should be a minister to articulate all of these things. I think the mistake that the government made, having known that there was not going to be a subsidy, was a lack of preparedness for the consequences. There should be a roadmap to tackle the consequences of the removal of subsidies, but that was not done. So, everything was just done like an afterthought.

Now, there is no subsidy, what do we do? They will just grab here, pick here, release here, and so, there is no coordination in what they were doing. So, protest is part of democracy and I believe that those who have been protesting against the removal of the subsidy are doing so because it is part of their democratic right.

After this, they should go back to the negotiating table. In the past three decades, I have always participated in the defence of subsidies but at certain times, questions were asked. We paid subsidies in millions under Ibrahim Babangida administration. It catapulted to billions, and at a point and we had to borrow to subsidise.

The demand of labour has been criticized as not realistic, what your thoughts on some of their key demands, especially upward review of minimum wage, repair of the refineries and reversal of the petroleum price hike?

The demands of labour are legitimate, and from my understanding, I have not seen the government directly objecting to the demands of labour. Where you have a communication gap is a lack of coordination. For example, when you talk of increase in wages, the government has said it will increase wages. When you talk about refineries, I have read many times that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd has made pledges that they are working on that.

But the problem is that there are short-term things that should be done like the repair of refineries, which cannot be done within 24 hours. It cannot be done within one month, two months or even five months. These are structures that have been abandoned for many years. Many of them have been vandalized, so it will take time. If we say that we want to put the refineries in order before we take any action, I think it will take almost 70 per cent of the period of this administration.

When you have a team set up, all these demands can be put on the table. These are the things we can achieve immediately like the increase in wages, providing finance for converting our vehicles from petroleum to gas, and also direct financial support for Nigerians. I think the problem is communication dislocation. What labour is demanding is right but the government has said it would implement it. I think the problem is that there is no platform for these issues to be addressed.

I also think that this is a challenge for President Bola Tinubu. Where we are today is where President Tinubu and many progressive forces have been. Many times, the civil rights groups and the political class have embarked on protests against the removal of subsidies from Babangida’s time to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s period.

Many of us were at the forefront and I believe that the person who is the President today is a major funder of the protests and a major organiser of protests, and also a protest leader. This is the tradition which they have entrenched and today, they are on the other side of the battle line. I believe that the demands are all achievable; the only thing is that somebody needs to facilitate and articulate, and this can be done when the government is formed.