There Must Be Reforms Before I Can Serve In NFF –Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has declared that he is ready to take up a leadership role within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but there must be large-scale reforms before he can function well in the football house.

Mikel disclosed that he is prepared to help rebuild Nigerian football, provided the system becomes transparent and accountable.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder expressed deep disappointment over the NFF’s handling of the national teams in recent years. His concerns come on the back of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first time since 1990 that the nation will miss consecutive editions of the global tournament following their absence from Qatar 2022.

Mikel, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most decorated footballers, has been forthright in his criticism of the football house. He has previously called for the entire NFF board to resign or be dismissed following the World Cup debacle.

Nigerian football is reeling in a crisis that extends beyond the senior national team. The country’s age-grade sides have endured a similarly bleak period, with the Olympic Eagles failing to qualify for both the 2020 and 2024 Games, the Flying Eagles crashing out of the U20 World Cup in the first knockout round, and the Golden Eaglets enduring an unprecedented slump; missing the last two editions of the U17 AFCON and the U17 World Cup.

These failures have sparked national frustration, amplified by repeated allegations of corruption involving both past and present NFF leadership. For Mikel, meaningful reform must precede any intention to serve.

“One thing I have always done since my early days is fight for the country,” Mikel noted. “I don’t know how many players have done that like I have, through the U17, U20, to the senior national team.

“Years of sacrifice. I have never once said no to my country. “When I know I can give my opinion and help, I will always be ready. But again, I won’t have corruption tied to me. I am never going to do that if I am going to say yes. “If you want us to go forward, you must make sure things are done properly.