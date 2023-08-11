There Is Potential Surge In Global Crude Oil Prices – IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that global crude oil prices could rise higher if current targets were maintained.

In its oil market report released on Friday, it said that global oil prices moved steadily higher during July and into early August, reflecting a market tightening.

It added that oil market balances are set to tighten further into the autumn season as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts at least through September.

A part of the report stated: “Additional supplies of heavy sour crude would allow refiners to boost activity and help ease product market tensions.

But if the bloc’s current targets are maintained, oil inventories could draw by 2.2 million barrels per day Q3/2023 and 1.2 million barrels per day in Q4/2023, with a risk of driving prices still higher.”