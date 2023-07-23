There Is Nothing Like Muslims Terrorists– Sheikh Adangba

Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba, Ex-chief Missioner, Fathiu Qareeb Society of Nigeria and Founder Wikayyat- dua Intuition Society, established in 1998 to serve as a centre for intuitive learning and seeing issues in “its real form” most especially religion based issues, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on Isese Festival ordered not to hold in Ilorin by the Emir, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara’s death sentence, allegation of Muslim clerics practising voodoo and child marriage

How do you see the recent happening where some Muslims reportedly issued threats to the organiser of Isese Festival in Ilorin? Don’t you feel the warning issued to the Olokun worshippers portrays Islam as an intolerant religion?

About the acclaimed threats by some Muslim groups to proposed Isese Festival in Ilorin, the patriots of the festival are playing a game of provocation towards the Ilorin people, knowing fully well what the Ilorin background from their great grandfathers have 100 percent belief in Islam.

They fled with their faith from different places to settle in Ilorin and establish an Islam-enabled environment in order to practise what they believe in. With this, why take the Isese to their domain in a desire to oppress them with religion? The Osun Festival is celebrated in Osogbo, Osun state at the Osun River. If not out of oppression, does the Osun River extend to Ilorin?

If anyone now sees the request of these people (Muslims) as a threat, then that’s anarchy towards the Ilorin people and pure confrontation against their thoughts and beliefs. Secondly, faith is meant to be practised in private when it’s not the adopted one, one should not be biased to say the truth, as these Muslims did not go to the Osun shrine to stop them from the Isese Festivals. The person that shot the first bullet is strongly and strictly intolerant.

Prof. Wole Soyinka described the ban of the Isese Festival by the Emir of Ilorin as a crime against the cultural heritage of humanity. Do you object to his submission? Prof. Wole Soyinka is an atheist by belief, culture and religion aren’t the same. He should seek more knowledge on issues like these before throwing his weight around the discourse, and this is not literature. Humanity (religion) is about coexistence, coexistence is about respect for other people’s thoughts and beliefs.

Why are the Isese people looking for trouble where there is none? He (Soyinka) is seeing it from a negative perspective. How much of spirituality does he understand being an atheist? He has no cause in its entirety to dabble into such issues.

Do Muslims stand the risk of punishment from Allah if they allow a festival to celebrate deities in their domain?

Islam is a monotheistic religion, it portrays a belief in one God (Allah), and this belief is ob- tained from its constitution which is universal and unique in its teachings (Quran) precisely in Chapter 3.85…”And who seeketh a religion other than surrender (to Allah), it will not be accepted from him and he will be a loser in the hereafter.”

So with this understanding and other similar ones in the Quran, no Muslim will want to be a loser in the hereafter where the deeds cannot be undone. In their domain, you can- not be allowed to corrupt their thoughts and beliefs. No deity is worthy of worship except Allah and that’s the meaning of ‘la illaha illa lah.’

Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara and other people have been sentenced to death for blasphemy by the Sharia court. What is your take on the alleged harshness of the Sharia?

Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara is a Muslim cleric, he understands fully well the implications of his actions. Ask him if he were to be the presiding judge in the Sharia court, what would his judgement look like? The word harshness of the Sharia is relative in its meanings to Muslims and non-Muslims alike, but, the simple question is, if a crime that is heinous is committed and a capital punishment is meted to the culprit in the common (English) law court, now tell me, will you judge that as being harsh?

Some Nigeria Muslims have called for the boycott of Sweden following the claim it allowed a protest for freedom of speech where the Qur’an was burnt outside the main mosque in Stockholm. What is your take?

Sweden and the Swedish government have decided to ridicule the Muslims and their book (Quran) publicly just because they do not humanly want to be upright and the Quran will not allow gross injustice. The act berates them as a no modest nation and intolerant. Have you ever had a single situation where a Muslim country and government burnt the Bible? No. Why will the Muslims not boycott such an indecent government and her patriots?

At least, if the Muslims do not fight that government, they should stop having anything to do with them. Do not forget that it is the same government that allegedly called for International Sex Day in the public competition… ‘Subhanallah!’ What could be more indecent than that?

As to the burning of the Quran, that has yielded more positive results for Islam, many people now love to read the Quran and see why the hatred. You can also see how tolerant the Swedish Muslims are and the way they replied to their government’s double standards. It’s exactly what happened after 911 in the US which exploded the number of conversions to Islam. ‘Alhamdulilah.’

How do you see the continuous killings in the North, displacements, religious persecutions and forceful conversion of people of other religions to Islam?

Killing in the North is not about religion, it is practically political and ethical, and I will advise you men of the press to do your investigations diligently and squarely, then say the right position of things without mis- leading the nation on volatile issues of that magnitude.

As to forceful conversion to Islam, it is abominable to do so in Islam, we have a standing law in the Quran against that… Chapter 2 vs 256: “There is no compulsion in religion; the right path is henceforth distinct from error…” If you see any Muslim doing this, definitely he is not a Muslim or rather he is an impostor, the person may speak Ara- bic or have the ability to read the Quran but has a different desire.

There are individuals who have vowed to have nothing to do with Islam based on their perceptions that the religion is not that of peace. How do you see this?

Do not forget Arabic is a language and can be spoken by anyone. Those who say they do not want to have anything to do with a Muslim, are those that have been brainwashed about Islam, a mischief maker and they lack versatility in divine religions. The Gospel (Bible) and the Quran are not in contradictions but in complementation of each other. Do not also forget that crime has no religion, tribe or ethnicity, a criminal is human, and the press should stop attaching a religion to such people.

I have never heard of a Christian terrorist but whenever such is to be reported in a Muslim place, what we hear is a Muslim terrorist, why? This double standard reporting has to stop. The press should change such reporting and change it to allow peace. All humans on the surface of the earth are brothers and sisters, why the segregation based on their faith?

Does Islam permit child marriage?

Marriage should be conducted according to culture, why is it so important that we criticise Islamic marriage, the Buddhist, the Europeans also conduct these underage marriages. We won’t discuss that but focus on the Islamic marriage to paint them black and call it child marriage.

I think you want to refer to under- age, we should now determine the ripe age of a girl child. This assumed children or underage of today are more veracious in their urge for men and sex than even their mothers, and what they practise as regards that is under-reported.

What’s the difference between what they now do and the assumed child marriage we are talking about? Let us be realistic, we need to sit down at a round table and address this issue as a community rather than segregating it and pointing fingers at a section of the community. The Chrisland (Christian) school saga was turned down because it did not occur in a Muslim school.

Some observers feel Islam has been com- mercialised as money seems to be promoted over true worship. For instance during a naming ceremony, the clerics make calls for offerings more than ten times. Do you find this disturbing or is it a normal part of the service?

This is rampant in our society and this is because the public cannot differentiate a standard scholar from an impostor. Clothing and outfits are measures to know a standard scholar, kindly let us know this and watch out who does what.

Smoking is reportedly common among Muslims even women, especially in the North. What do you make of this?

Smoking is a general human behavior, anyone can be involved. There should not be a tribal or religious attachment to this. In the North, South, East and West, women smoke. So why do we need to be so particular about Muslim women smoking?

If we must condemn it, it has to be cut across the board. There is need to be aware that even in the North non-Muslims live amongst them, can you differentiate the smoker when it comes to know- ing who smokes?