Share

Following Friday’s Supreme Court judgment, sacking the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, he has once again reiterated that there is no vacuum in the party.

Abure who addressed a public conference before the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party secretariat, said the apex court was clear about its verdict on party supremacy, stressing that party matters are the internal affairs of political platforms.

He also threw shade at the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti, saying they betrayed the party.

READ ALSO LP Crisis: S’Court Sets Aside Judgment Recognizing Abure As Nat’l Chairman

LP Reps Hail Abure’s Sack By S’Court

LP: Otti Hails S’Court Verdict Removing Abure-Led NWC He said, “Tell them that there is no vacancy in our party. In the Labour Party, we don’t betray our candidates even though some betray us after giving them tickets. “We also want to urge those who have been deceived by last week’s misleading interpretation of the Supreme Court judgment to disregard the speculation. I remain the National Chairman of the Labour Party. “Again, the Labour Party Constitution does not recognise the setting up of a caretaker committee for party affairs.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

