Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has shared his thoughts on talent, success, and perception in the music industry, insisting that the idea of a “wack artist” does not truly exist.

Speaking in a recent video message that has since gained traction online, the music icon explained that every song is created with the intention of evoking emotion and connecting with a specific audience.

According to him, music should not be judged solely by mainstream popularity or personal taste, as every artist creates with a different purpose and target in mind.

2Baba noted that the success or failure of a song often has little to do with artistic quality alone.

Instead, he believes that promotion, branding, and strategic positioning play a much bigger role in determining how widely a song is received.

READ ALSO:

“Every song is created to spark a feeling or set a particular mood,” he said. “There is really nothing like a wack artist. What people call ‘wack’ is often just music that doesn’t appeal to them personally.”

The award-winning singer further explained that many artists who are often dismissed by critics still enjoy massive commercial success because they understand how to connect with their audience and market their work effectively.

“Some people may not rate certain artists musically, yet those same artists are making a lot of money and selling out shows,” he added.

“That’s because they understand how the business works. Talent alone is not enough.”

2Baba also stressed that no piece of music can appeal to everyone, regardless of how well-produced or meaningful it is.

According to him, each listener connects with music differently, and artists must accept that not everyone will resonate with their sound.

“There’s no song that everybody will love,” he said. “What matters is finding your audience and staying true to your sound. Once people connect with what you do, that’s enough.”

His comments have sparked conversations online, with many fans praising his perspective as honest and realistic.

Others noted that his remarks reflect his years of experience navigating the music industry and understanding the balance between creativity, business, and audience appeal.

2Baba, one of Africa’s most respected music veterans, continues to use his platform to share insights on creativity, growth, and sustainability in the entertainment industry, reinforcing his reputation as both an artist and a mentor to younger musicians.