There Is No Opposition Now, APC Chair Tackles PDP, LP, ADC

Following his emergence as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Thursday, downplayed the relevance and strength of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, the new APC National Chairman declared that there is no opposition for now.

The former humanitarian affairs minister said the APC has no fears about the opposition parties, saying that they’ve all failed in post-2023 off-season governorship polls in Edo, Ondo, Kogi and Imo states. The APC won the four governorship elections.



READ ALSO

He said he would invest in legwork to bring more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to join the APC.

“Zero fears,” he said of the opposition coalition champion on the ADC platform. The new APC chair also boasted that his party would win the next presidential election.

“Why is it that all the by-elections in the last two years were all won by the APC and in landslide victories, in most cases?

“My job is to unite the party, (and) to expand the party. We have 23 governors and we are still counting. My job is to bring in more. We would do legwork and bring in more,” he said.