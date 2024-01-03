There Is Disconnection Between Govt, People Of Ondo – Akinfolarin

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin has lamented the disconnection between the government and the people of Ondo State since the beginning of the present political dispensation in the State.

Akinfolarin, a two-term member representing Odigbo/Ileoluji-Okeigbo federal constituency said the State requires reorganization and bridging the gap for the benefit of the citizens.

Speaking after he declared his ambition ahead of the November governorship election in the State, Akinfolarin who was a Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly said the State requires reorganization for the benefit of the people.

According to him, the past governments in the State have done their best, but they have neglected their leaders who are supposed to help in the development of the state.

He said the State should be one of the most prosperous states in the country because 70 percent of the citizens live in an agrarian environment. He lamented that the leaders always award contracts that benefit them, not the people.

His words “Many aspirants are talking about Deep-Sea Port, Bitumen. But they neglect farming which is capable of giving jobs to many citizens. I will run a joint ticket with leaders of the state.

“People no longer have interest in the government. There is a huge disconnect between the government and the people. By the time, we get in, we will listen to what the people are yearning for. I offer myself to the people.”

“Although we have so many people on the ground, my case is different, if look at the state of affairs in the State, you will all agree with me that Ondo state needs to reconfigure the political terrain of this state because successive governments have been trying their best but you will ask this fundamental question why are we in this situation today?

“We are here because of the long neglect on the part of our leaders, misplacement of priority because if we look at the economic situation of this state, you will know that ordinarily, you will know that Ondo state is the most prosperous state in this country because we have so many things that can make us great.

“Ondo State is where 70 percent population is engaged in farming. But nobody is paying serious attention to that, all we are doing is to bring projects that will bring money, and we don’t pay attention to something that will benefit us.”

Flanked by members of the ninth National Assembly and those in the State Assembly, Akinfolarin said he is properly rooted in the affairs of the state and has what it takes to govern the State and with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His words “Some of us think that we need to come together to move the state forward. We all know that President Tinubu is committed to the development of this state, and some of his decisions may not be palatable but we will all benefit from it when the decision starts to yield a good result.

“Based on my experience and antecedent, I have navigated both the economic and political terrain of Ondo State, I know what governance is, and I know what can be done to give succour, and hope to our people. People no longer have confidence in what the government is doing, we need someone to energize the system, we need someone to give assurance, we need someone to let us know that this government is our government.

“We are coming out to give hope, we are coming out to make some corrections, all the past and present administrations have done their best. But for me, I need to reconfigure this state and by the time I get the votes of the people of this state, I know that they will be very happy having me as their governor.

“I want to offer myself now to be the governor of this state to serve the good people of Ondo state, and with what Mr. President is doing in this country, we need someone who will complement his efforts here in Ondo state.

“I am properly prepared for this job I am the most suitable for the job. I have been a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, National Library Board, and House of Representatives for eight years, I was made the Chairman of the House Committee on Road Safety, so I have devoted my time and life to serve this state and Nigeria as a whole.”