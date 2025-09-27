‘There Is Crisis In Nigeria Education Sector’ – Adamu

Hajjia Rabia Adamu, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Ofeme-Ohuhu, in Umuahia, Abia State, has disclosed that the problem in the education sector is sponsored by insufficient teachers.

Hajjia Adamu made this disclosure on Friday, September 26, while speaking during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the college.

The Chairman said, “We need 1.2 million teachers minimum for Nigerian classes to be adequately provided for. The ratio that we have is supposed to be 1 to 25, one teacher to 25 pupils.

“But there are schools in this country where you have one teacher to 300, one teacher to 400, one teacher to 500. I would like to believe that the interest that you have shown in coming to a college of education is to become a teacher”.

READ ALSO

“A hundred and sixty students are matriculating today. Across all the subject areas, I have noticed that there are a lot of people with a lot of interest in business, the education sector, followed by political science, and social studies.

“From my mental calculation, I think there are about 44 people wanting to study business.

“About 20 in social sciences, sociology, social work, social studies, and then there are about 15 in political science or thereabout.

“This is very good, but as a teacher and as a player in the education team, in the education sector, as a team leader of some sort in any activity that relates to education in Nigeria, I think that this admission profile is saying a lot. Nigeria is at the threshold of a crisis in the education sector, and we all know that,” she added.

Adamu said the Federal Government’s rollout of the National Teacher Education Policy is aimed at revitalising and elevating the teaching profession.