There Can Only Be King Maker, Not King Remover –Magnus Abe

Magnus Abe, former Rivers State Social Democratic Party Governorship candidate, intervened in the conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor and Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in an interview on ARISE News. JOHNSON AYANTUNJI monitored the interview

What role are you playing now as a stakeholder? Are you in the Nyesom Wike camp or in Fubara camp? What is your general take on this matter or are you jubilant that the crisis is turning out this way given your own experience in the politics of Rivers and your knowledge of the personalities involved?

We have practically the same situation and Rivers State suffered terribly because the State was working against the center and the centre was working against the State. If we are not careful, the same kind of scenario, the same kind of drama, the same kind of situation that led us into the quagmires are what is playing out today. It can only be one governor at a time and when one governor has emerged, the proper thing for us to do is to have a situation where the state can move forward in peace.

When I was a Commissioner in Rivers State, Rivers State used to compete with Lagos. I used to go to Lagos to spy on the Lagos State Government, to check what they were doing, to check the figures for Lagos State and compare it with Rivers. We were almost at par. That was where I developed the respect I still have today for President Tinubu. He was the only politician that was talking politics with figures. In Rivers State today, we are not conscious of the figures with what we discuss. The rate of unemployment, how many people of Rivers have access to good drinking water?

How many of our youths have jobs? How many of our people have electricity suppliers? How many of our people are properly educated? How many of our children do we have in school? What is the dropout rate? What is the quality of public education? We never paid attention to all these. Instead, what happens is that whenever this kind of crisis comes up, everything shifts to politics because all the money will be spent on politics. At the end of the day, it is Rivers people that are going to suffer. I am not jubilant. I am rather saddened that once more we are back to the situation that none of us want to be in. I would like to appeal to all the parties concerned.

I am saying this with utmost faith, find accommodation for everyone. Nobody is too big; nobody is too small. The whole idea that one person is so much more powerful than the others and therefore his position must be absolute in terms of whatever agreements or negotiations to ensure peace is what always brings out this problem. I would like to advise the parties from my own experience to avoid that temptation. In Nigerian politics, most of the time our tendency is to reward loyalty above everything else.

When we discountenance honesty, integrity, competence, capacity and focus only on loyalty, we end up in a situation where everybody around the big man is loyal and over time, you get isolated from the reality of what is actually happening to the common people. Instead of them having a government of the people, you end up with a people of the government, who will tell you that whatever you are doing is right. When you point out this thing to the leader, you become a target, you are not loyal.

But my advice at this time to all the party is to tread with caution. I am happy with the conciliatory stance of the governor saying that it is a father and son quarrel. It is left for the father to take the queue from the offer of peace and also reiterate by making the same kind of comment to enable them have a meeting point so that there will be peace in River State and Rivers people will be able to move forward. I have not seen anything to be jubilant about in the situation that we have found ourselves in Rivers State.

You said something about your personal experience, have you ever been in this kind of situation, we would like you to expatiate?

You will recall that when I was in the Senate, we had a similar situation where some members of the House of Assembly wanted to take over the Assembly in order to impeach then Governor Rotimi Amaechi. I led the demonstration then to try to protect the Assembly. The Governor of Rivers State at the time had to also march into the Assembly to disrupt the proceedings and stop the impeachment process which was being sponsored, quote and unquote by the Abuja based politicians of that era.

There is nothing that is happening in Rivers State that is new. The only thing is that when this thing happens; it is only the Rivers people who suffer it at the end of the day. That is why I do not want to comment on what the Minister said. I am aware that the fact that I am speaking publicly no matter my good intentions rather than helping to diffuse the situation, then bring about peace, could actually make the situation worse, if I am not guarded in my comments. Nigerians heard him; it is left for Nigerians to make what the will out of what he said. My own personal advice to the gladiators is that everybody should be mindful of one thing, in politics, there is no small person and there is no big person.

You are playing a diplomatic role in the interest of Rivers state because your friend is involved…

(Cuts in) Not because my friend is involved. I know that taking sides will not help.

Let me ask you in the interest of Rivers State people, in order to protect his political base, in the interest of Rivers State; the actions in the last couple of days are justified?

Like I said in the beginning, what I believe the interest of our people in Rivers State should be essentially about three things and I told you that is why I supported President Bola Tinubu from the beginning. We Should look at the numbers, what are the relevant numbers that are relevant to the people. From every man, that number starts with your income. How much are the families in Rivers State able to make at this time that we are living in?

Senator Magnus Abe, let me ask you, Governor Fubara you said, you do not know, but former Governor Wike is your friend, have you visited him recently? Have you had a taste of his cooking?

His very interesting cooking? (Laughs)… If you heard me when I spoke, I said we are estranged. What I want to make clear is that they supported the president; I withdrew my case so that there will be in the state, we can all move forward. I do not think this is helping that process. The governor of Rivers state is our governor and I am ready to talk to him, offer whatever advice I can. The Minister the whole of Nigeria knows is my friend and we are also estranged. I know that my intervention will not be welcomed at this hour. I am passing my message to them through this medium. Let us have peace in our State.

What is it about Rivers State that makes it such that you always end up with the strong man as your leader and when you come to the point of changing the baton, the strong man will of the strong man takes you down the path that you do not want to go, how do you begin to change that story going forward?

Let me be honest with you, there is nothing going on in Rivers State that is substantially different from all across the other states in this country, where governors have handed over to their successors. A lot of those cases, the successors were actually handpicked by the outgoing governor. But if you notice, a lot of these cases, the outgoing governor takes a step back, even if you intervene or continue to influence affairs, you do it in such a way that every person keeps coming to you for everything, so much so that you make the man on the ground aware of that .

When I was in the Senate, my friend, Senator Wammako, had some issues we had, when I spoke to him, he said: ‘Magnus when you have put somebody there, allow the person to stay there, if not the person will bite you.’ He does not interfere. That was the attitude he took in Sokoto State. It worked out for him. In all these other states, there is always tension when you have a new king and the old king. People will continue to go to the old King. You tell them, I’m not in charge, I am not this, I am not that so that you do not give room to friction for every little issue between you and your successor.

This problem is going on across every other state, but it is better managed. I am not saying the problem will disappear from Rivers State, as long as you have, we the kind of system we have where whoever is the leader, quote and unquote of the party, has the power to handpick every candidate and take everything and ware public funds and crowd funds, so that so that even if you do not have access to public fund, you cannot competitive in the political space.

So those with access to public funds will always have an advantage. The problem is everywhere; but the difference between Rivers State and other states is that our own problem is not better managed. I just want to call on the actors at this time to manage the problem better so that they will burn down Rivers State.

In Akwa Ibom, we had conflict between Senator Godswill Akpabio after he left and the man who succeeded him, Udom Emmanuel. Why is Wike too powerful in Rivers State? He started as a local government chairman, what happened?

Let me say this to you. A governor in Rivers State has always been powerful. You have forgotten that when I was the Commissioner of Information in Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odilli was the golden governor of Nigeria, He was even more powerful than most of the other Governors. You will recall that Rotimi Amaechi as the Governor of Rivers State was also powerful in the entire country. He was the Chairman of the Governors Forum and what have you.

The position of the Governor of Rivers state is the thing that is powerful. What I will advise here is that what is happening in Rivers State is not extraordinary. It is that tension in the state that makes it. Let us manage our own better so that our state can move forward.