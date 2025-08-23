There Aren’t Enough Billionaires For Every Woman – Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has sparked conversations online after addressing ladies who believe they are entitled to their partners’ wealth and insist on only dating or marrying rich men.

The award-winning movie star described such expectations as unrealistic, especially given the current economic realities.

She questioned why many young women prefer to fantasise about wealthy partners instead of focusing on building their own financial independence.

Osunde bluntly noted that there are not enough billionaires in the world for every woman to live as a pampered housewife, as many entitled ladies often dream.

Taking to her official X handle, she wrote: “Work his ass off for money.’ Wetin do your own ass? You don’t want to work? In this economy? It’s like some of you think we’re still living in Bible times.

My good sis, there aren’t enough billionaires in the world for all of us to be housewives. You’d better go and look for work.”

Her statement has since gone viral, with many Nigerians weighing in on the debate.

While some agreed with her stance on self-reliance and hard work, others argued that women are still free to set financial standards in their relationships.