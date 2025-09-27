There Are Tremendous Opportunities In Abia – US Ambassador

Richard Mills, the United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, has revealed that there are “Tremendous opportunities” in Abia State for American businesses and commercial interests.

Mills made this remark on Friday, September 26, when he paid a courtesy visit to the state governor, Alex Otti, at his Nvosi country home in Isialangwa South.

The Ambassador commended Governor Otti’s style of leadership, describing it as a potent way to improve governance, noting that he was in the state because he wanted to explore US partnerships with Abia.

He said, “There are tremendous opportunities here for our business, our commercial interests, and for Nigeria. Your administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth, empowering youth, and creating a more transparent and accountable government really aligns very closely with our goals and what U.S. business needs to see if it is going to invest.

“Your leadership in Abia has brought real change, a positive change. Your focus on infrastructure and tackling security challenges has really transformed the state. We believe it is a powerful example of how to improve governance across the South-East,” Mills added.

Governor Otti, in his remarks, described the Ambassador’s visit as a vote of confidence in his administration and reaffirmed his government’s readiness to collaborate with the US across critical sectors.

“We know that it is not always the time that the American government visits a state. For us, it is a mark of endorsement. In terms of partnership, we don’t believe in grants and aid; rather, we seek collaboration. There is a lot of value we can add by working together. This is probably the SME capital of Nigeria,” Otti said.

Governor Otti underscored his administration’s reforms in healthcare, education, waste management, SMEs, and digital technology, noting that the Ambassador’s two-day working visit represented yet another vote of confidence in Abia State.

Elected in March 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party, Otti has sought to position Abia as an investment-friendly hub by driving fiscal transparency, supporting SME growth, and prioritising infrastructure renewal.

His government has continued to court foreign investors, assuring them of enhanced security and greater ease of doing business.

The United States remains one of Nigeria’s most important economic partners, with bilateral trade valued between $11bn and $13bn in 2023, according to US government figures.

In recent months, Otti has also hosted delegations from international agencies and development partners, signalling Abia’s determination to attract global investment and reduce reliance on federal allocation.