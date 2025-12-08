There are targeted killings in Nigeria, says Benue Archbishop Orkwar

The Archbishop of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM), Archbishop Yimam Orkwar, has declared that the killings of Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, particularly Benue and Plateau states, constitute targeted attacks.

Archbishop Orkwar, who is President of the Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACNig), insisted that there are ongoing Christian attacks in Nigeria stressing that those opposed to the killings do not mean well for the development of the country.

The cleric told a news conference during the ANEM International Convention that coincided with his 25th Bishopric anniversary celebration in Makurdi, that the Church in Benue indeed came under severe attacks and have been overwhelmed by pockets of humanitarian crisis as scores of churches have been destroyed and many of their pastors and worshippers killed by the armed insurgents with many family members displaced.

Archbishop Orkwar stated that the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) status slammed on Nigeria by President Donald Trump of the United States “is by all intents and purposes, a positive development for the nation at this stage and in the face of flagrant human rights abuses, violent crimes and general insecurity.”

He said it was disheartening that while the attacks and killings continue unabated, the Nigerian government was trivialising the issue instead of seeking greater cooperation with the US government to fight terrorism, insecurity and rights violations.

He said: “The Synod of ANEM considers as very disturbing, the conflicting views of the church on the issue of widespread attacks in Nigeria in relation to the ongoing violence in the North Central, North-East and North-West. The level of disunity experienced in the Nigerian Church is attributed to political affiliation, interests and other motives which should not be allowed to override the interests of the body of Christ.

Synod is of the view that there are targeted attacks against Christians and should be addressed adequately.” He however, appreciated President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa as the Defence Minister, expressing optimism that he would further strengthen defence operations in the country and pursue reforms aimed at improving national security.

He described the initiative by the 19 governors of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to pursue regional arrangement and contribute N1 billion each monthly to combat terrorism, banditry and kidnapping as “lofty and promising, but which would at the end, counter immense challenges at the implementation stage and must be carefully scrutinised and examined if it must make impact in the respective states.

While urging governments at all levels to beef up security of life and property across the nation as the yuletide season sets in, Archbishop Orkwar advised Christian faithful who are not registered voters to take advantage created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register at the various Continuous Voter Registration Centres in order not to be disenfranchised in the forthcoming general elections.