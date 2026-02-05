Therapies Help Two-Thirds Of Autistic Children Speak –Study

Participating in speech and language therapies for longer periods of time may help most autistic children speak their first words, a study suggests.

Autism spectrum disorder, which affects one in 31 children in the US, often leads to difficulties with speech, leaving many children nonverbal or learning how to speak far later than their neurotypical peers.

Autistic children with speech issues have long shown benefits from intensive therapies, verbal speech exercises and assistive devices during their early school years. A new study suggests speech language therapies are not only effective, but two in three autistic children are likely to learn how to speak with them.

The researchers, from Drexel University in Philadelphia, looked at over 700 preschoolers with autism spectrum disorder who had received speech intervention therapies for anywhere from six months to two years. On average, the children spent about 10 hours per week in therapy. Of the children in the study, two-thirds developed spoken language, while onethird remained nonverbal or made no progress.

The experts believe autistic children were able to improve their speaking due to therapies such as the Early Start Denver Model (EDSM), which focuses on play and building positive relationships to boost language.

Methods used also included Treatment and Education of Autistic and Related Communication Handicapped Children (TEACCH) therapy, which uses visual cues and organised spaces and schedules to enhance speech. The team believes that the duration of the therapy rather than the intensity was associated with better outcomes in nonverbal children.

This means that instead of spending 20 to 40 hours per week in therapy for a shorter period of time, spending months or years with 10 hours per week may be more effective. Dr Giacomo Vivanti, study author and associate professor and leader of Early Detection and Intervention at the AJ Drexel Autism Institute, said: ‘When parents ask me if their child should do these interventions to gain spoken language, the answer after doing this study is still yes.

‘What our study is telling us is that even when we’re implementing practices that are evidence-based, some children remain behind. So, we should carefully monitor the response of each child and see what to add or change to tailor therapy for the individual as needed.

The latest CDC data shows one in 31 US children have autism, an increase from about one in 150 in the early 2000s. It’s unclear what exactly is behind a surge in autism diagnoses, but Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has suggested environmental toxins like mold, pesticides, food additives, medications or ultrasounds could all be to blame.

Autism experts have also noted that doctors are getting better at spotting the condition, especially in previously overlooked groups like girls and adults, which could be behind the rise. The Drexel study, published in 2025 in the ‘Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology,’ evaluated 707 autistic children between 15 months and five years old, with an average age of three years. Children in speech therapies were enrolled in the programs for six months to two years. They participated in therapies for about 10 hours per week.