Theophiluz Warns Upcoming Artist Never To Be Signed By Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy

Talent manager, Prince Theophiluz has advised upcoming artists never to sign under the Starboy, 30BG, or Spaceship record labels.

He made this statement in a recent interview while noting that these record labels which belong to Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have made money and are at the peak of their career.

Theophiluz explained further that these artists do not have the time to nurture the young artists they signed on their record labels.

He, however, gave an example of the artist Davido signed after releasing his Timeless album, citing that he’s nowhere to be found.

He added that signing under these three record labels, Starboy, 30BG, or Spaceship is like getting signed under a greater talent and it will be hard for these upcoming artist to make it in their careers.

He reiterated that upcoming artists should never dream of signing under a label that does not have time to nurture their talents.