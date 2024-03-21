Theophilus Sunday Legally Ties Knot With Jamaican Fiancée

Nigerian gospel singer, Theophilus Sunday on Thursday officially ties the knot with his Jamaican fiancée, Ashlee White legally.

New Telegraph recalls that on Tuesday, March 19, the song minister announced his engagement to Ashlee White, who’s a Jamaican lawyer and real estate agent residing in the United States (US).

However, on Thursday, March 21, Bella Naija Weddings revealed on Instagram that the couple had lawfully tied the knot after completing their civil wedding in January.

Sharing the photos, the caption reads; “Legally Mr and Mrs! The lovebirds completed their civil wedding back in January of this year. We are super excited! #SailingtoSunday.”

Netizens flooded the comment section, celebrating with the couples.

rotimicalebs said: “I’m the next in line for this miracle”

sandypreneur stated: “He married her since January legally. She is his wife already ”

queen_soniahenry cautioned: “Naija men hustle pass women, always looking for anywhere soft. If una like be managing with them, they will never manage you when they want to marry.”

kitanb noted: “Thank God for his wife o, I for no know am cause I didn’t know him before now. Congratulations to him”

