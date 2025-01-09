THEMES Plus Agenda: Governor’s Novel Innovations

Share

The THEMES Plus Agenda of the Babajide SanwoOlu led administration in Lagos, is deliberately structured in a manner that sets up each of the seven pillars for a synergy that creates reverberating effects across sectors.

With this Agenda, Governor Sanwo-Olu has carved for himself, through unprecedented magnitude of projects and sophistication in approach to governance, public service delivery, infrastructure transformation and public administration, a reputation of an innovative patriarch who suprentended the transformation of Lagos into a 21st Century Mega City.

New projects created through Governor SanwoOlu’s initiatives resonate an unwavering resolve to transform Lagos into a 21stcentury megacity, tackling socio-economic challenges and promoting sustainable development.

In the pursuit of this, the 1 administration introduced and commissioned a range of never-seenbefore projects, policies, and deployment of technological solutions.

Unarguably, the array of never-heard-before-policies, programs, and projects, which are either delivered/completed, soon-to-be-completed, ongoing, or at groundbreaking stages, will not only redefine the aesthetics, ambiance or landscape of Lagos alone, the Governor’s innovative execution of the seven-pillared developmental Agenda will boost production by attracting the much needed foreign direct investment, as well as create a business-friendly environment where citizens and enterprise will continue to thrive.

Among the novel policies, legacy projects and unprecedented innovations of the incumbent Lagos State administration is the Lagos Revenue Portal.

