THEMES Plus Agenda: Governor’s Novel Innovations

The THEMES Plus Agenda of the Babajide SanwoOlu led administration in Lagos, is deliberately structured in a manner that sets up each of the seven pillars for a synergy that creates reverberating effects across sectors.
With this Agenda, Governor Sanwo-Olu has carved for himself, through unprecedented magnitude of projects and sophistication in approach to governance, public service delivery, infrastructure transformation and public administration, a reputation of an innovative patriarch who suprentended the transformation of Lagos into a 21st Century Mega City.
New projects created through Governor SanwoOlu’s initiatives resonate an unwavering resolve to transform Lagos into a 21stcentury megacity, tackling socio-economic challenges and promoting sustainable development.
In the pursuit of this, the 1 administration introduced and commissioned a range of never-seenbefore projects, policies, and deployment of technological solutions.
Unarguably, the array of never-heard-before-policies, programs, and projects, which are either delivered/completed, soon-to-be-completed, ongoing, or at groundbreaking stages, will not only redefine the aesthetics, ambiance or landscape of Lagos alone, the Governor’s innovative execution of the seven-pillared developmental Agenda will boost production by attracting the much needed foreign direct investment, as well as create a business-friendly environment where citizens and enterprise will continue to thrive.
Among the novel policies, legacy projects and unprecedented innovations of the incumbent Lagos State administration is the Lagos Revenue Portal.